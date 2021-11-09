CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is the significance of the cross?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: The organization I work for gives a beautiful gold cross to all employees who serve the community during the year. Some refuse the gift saying that it offends them (because it is a cross). Others wear it proudly. What is the significance of the cross? – C.R. A:...

Rolando Cantu
4d ago

Jesus did not die on a cross. He died on a pole or a standing log. The words that the Bible uses for the instrument that was used to execute Jesus was stauros or oxlyon which meant pole or stake.The word cross comes from the Latin word crux.

hiawathaworldonline.com

Talking to God

“Praying for you.” We read this type of comment all the time on social media or see a set of praying hands or something similar. We read people’s comments, “prayers to you” or “sending prayers to you”? We say, “I will be praying for you.” But…do we? Is this just “lip service”, a way to say, “I care?” or” best wishes”? That is not “prayer.”
RELIGION
Greenville Advocate

Deepen your walk with Christ

We want the stories to match. Especially Jesus’ Crucifixion and Resurrection. But when one is different from another, what does it mean? Is the Bible wrong?. This question arises with one of the most easily remembered moments in the Bible. It’s eight days after Easter. Jesus has met with the disciples on Easter Sunday, but Thomas isn’t there. When Thomas hears the news, he famously says, “Unless I…put my finger into the print of the nails…I will not believe.”
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Is it true that the calendar is based on the life of Jesus?

Q: My college assignment is to debate a fellow student about the impact of Jesus’ life when he lived on Earth – without using the Bible. She claims that Jesus only impacts those who are weak and need religion. Is it true that the calendar is based on the life of Jesus? – M.T.
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Rare 500-year-old prayer roll made of animal skin describes a fragment of Jesus' cross that was 'kept at an English priory before Henry VIII's dissolution of the monasteries in the 16th century'

A manuscript made from animal skins describes the Cross of Bromholm, which supposedly held a piece from Jesus's cross and was kept at a since-gone monastery in Norfolk, England. The five-inch-wide prayer roll features stunning designs and artwork, along with imagery and text that show a close connection to Bromholm...
WORLD
Shelbyville News

Baptism in the Holy Spirit

Last week in our discussion of baptism we visited the idea of “rebaptism,” and how some churches require those baptized as infants to be baptized again as adults. This week, we’ll continue by looking at a different kind of “second” baptism. In Acts 19, Paul encounters a group of believers...
RELIGION
Telegraph

Sacred Mysteries: The English monk who kept on falling upwards

The history of the English Reformation was turned upside down in 1888 with the publication of Henry VIII and the English Monasteries by Aidan Gasquet. On its appearance, an indefatigable miner of original documents, James Gairdner, declared that “the old scandals universally discredited at the time, and believed in by a later generation only through prejudice and ignorance, are now dispelled for ever”.
RELIGION
arcamax.com

How can we determine if a pastor is preaching from the Bible?

Q: How can we determine if a pastor is preaching from the Bible and not from another source that may sound good but is not God’s Word? – D.P. A: Through Bible study and prayer, we are given discernment to tell the difference between what is of God and what is not. God’s people are instructed to test the various doctrines that abound, and test them against the standard of the Word of God. This should drive us to daily Bible reading.
RELIGION

