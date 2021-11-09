CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Ask Amy: Family struggles with extremes over holidays

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Amy: In our nine-member family, we have two people at extremes: One is a staunch anti-masker and anti-vaxxer. The other is paranoid in her efforts to...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 2

providencejournal.com

Ask Amy: Cousin feels violated over childhood abuse

When I was a child, my female cousin, who is three years older than me, engaged me in sexual games/role-playing that I now realize were not at all age-appropriate. She swore me to secrecy and praised me for being such a good cousin for keeping our secret. This abuse went on for almost three years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Parents Magazine

Mom Asks Reddit if She's Wrong For Faking to Be Asleep to Force Her Husband to Take Care of the Baby

It's 1000 percent possible that nightly wake-ups and feedings are the worst part of the newborn stage. (Not that sleep regression is welcome at any stage of development.) The reason for those nightly disruptions varies. But the exhaustion of waking up to support your child when all you want is a good night's rest can awaken the beast in any parent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
providencejournal.com

Ask Amy: Molester in family should be outed to protect children

My youngest brother was arrested 19 years ago and jailed for eight weeks for molesting a 4-year-old child. He was on probation for 10 years. This was horrible for the child's family and for my family. We thought it was a one-time thing. My brother went on with his life,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother-of-EIGHT who refuses to buy her children ANY Christmas gifts hits back at critics who branded her 'cold' - insisting her kids are happier than ever with their frugal holiday (which saves her $700 a year)

A mother-of-eight who refuses to buy her children any Christmas gifts has hit back at critics who branded her 'cold' - insisting that her family's frugal festivities have made her kids happier than ever, while helping her to save $700 a year. Decluttering coach Angie Wipf, 35, from Alberta, Canada,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
#Extremes
providencejournal.com

Ask Amy: Teacher tackles a 'lost and found' cold case

I am a recently retired teacher in the Central NY area, and I'm in a bit of a quandary. Several years ago, a student brought in a rare collection of objects belonging to his grandfather. He left them behind when he exited my classroom, so I put them in a...
GEORGIA STATE
recordargusnews.com

Mom blabs daughter’s secret to friends, father

DEAR HARRIETTE: I’m a 30-year-old woman who has a great relationship with both of my parents. I recently confided in my mother about something that I wasn’t ready to tell my dad. Earlier this week, I found out that my mother spilled my secret to not only my father, but also to a few of her close friends whom I […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

‘I’m pregnant,’ trembled out of my mouth. I was 16. My mom told me to move out.’: Teen mom works 3 jobs to make ends meet, graduates nursing school with honors

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “At 16 I sat on my bed crying to my sister with a positive pregnancy test in hand. I had been with a boy on and off for a year, I was young and in love. That day, I became a statistic. This was not something I was prepared for. I planned on going away to college and doing stuff normal teenagers do. I realized at that very second my whole life was about to change. I cried for hours on hours. My little sister held my hand and kept telling me it was going to be okay. When I could barely breathe, she squeezed tighter reassuring me I could do it, that I helped raise her and she believed in me. My mom walked in the room and knew something was wrong. The words, ‘I’m pregnant’ trembled out of my mouth. She looked at me with disappointment and shame. I felt my heart sink into the floor. My step dad then came into the room screaming and told me I had to get an abortion and did not have a choice because I was under 18. I knew that this was not true and I knew I could make my own choice. I made the conscious decision to keep the baby. When I went to my first ultrasound and I heard the heartbeat, I knew this was the right choice for me.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Opposite sisters don’t attract, but repel

Dear Amy: My sister and I grew up in an abusive home and have had issues to work through. We’ve had to cope with anxiety, learn to forgive, and learn what is healthy in relationships. We have very different ways of handling conflict. She attacks verbally, using put-downs and a...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Parents Magazine

Dad Pays Son for Chores His Stepmom Secretly Gave Him And Redditors Are On His Side

Couple disagreements are expected, but one dad thinks his wife may have taken it too far and took to Reddit to let out his frustration. The OP, AshGardGrade, posted a recent argument between his wife and himself regarding their children and chores. Right off the bat, AshGardGrade is quick to specify that they share two daughters together and his son (her stepson). The family has a "very specific chore schedule" that gives each family member time to do chores, homework, sports, and family and friend time.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: A granddaughter requests gran’s bequest

Dear Amy: My grandmother recently died. For me, she was like my third parent while growing up, because I spent so much time at her home. From what I understand, there is no will. However, there are a couple of items from her home that I would like to have for sentimental reasons. (Specifically, a clock, and ashes from her dogs that I grew up with).
SOCIETY
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Brother’s drinking disrupts tight family

Dear Amy: We are a tight-knit small family. We usually spend five to seven days at my parents’ house together at Christmastime every year. My brother is a heavy drinker with a huge drinking problem. He is condescending, rude, and berates everyone. In 2019, after years of this behavior, I...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
providencejournal.com

Ask Amy: Abuse survivor wants to set record straight

When I was a young woman of 20 and returned home for a visit after basic training in the military, my father had too much to drink one night. He asked me to sit beside him after my mom went to bed. It didn't feel quite right, but I sat...
RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

‘Instead of packing the car for a fun weekend with grandma, we came here, to the cemetery.’: Woman loses mom, says we should ‘let grandparents spoil our kids while they can’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Today my children visited their grandmother, or as we call her Memeré (French for Grandma). It wasn’t like most visits with a grandparent. This one was at...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Boomer Magazine

Advice from Amy: Should Friend Have Reached Out?

Advice columnist Amy Dickinson responds to a man who lost touch with a childhood friend, now wonders: which friend should have reached out?. Dear Amy: Growing up, I was close friends with a guy in the neighborhood. We remained close friends over the years, but as life happened, we drifted apart.
RELATIONSHIPS
Boomer Magazine

Advice from Amy: When a Birthday Falls on a Holiday

A reader feels miffed that their family always celebrate their late-November birthday on Thanksgiving. Advice columnist Amy Dickinson weighs in on what to do when a birthday falls on a holiday. Dear Amy: My birthday falls on or near Thanksgiving every year. For other family birthdays, my relatives insist on...
CELEBRATIONS
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: In-home visits might be ‘risky business’

Dear Amy: My next-door neighbor “Sharon” and her husband “Stan” have been married for over 30 years and have two grown children. During the pandemic, Stan has mostly been working from home. His office is an hour away. “Jocelyn,” his business partner of 25 years, has become close to the...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

