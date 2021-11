I had planned to intersperse more prospect types in with my 40-man coin-flips series, but that didn’t happen. As such, most of the prospect types haven’t been discussed much, yet. One of the suddenly more compelling cases is Andy Weber, who was assigned to Mesa in the Arizona Fall League as much to get him at-bats as anything. His numbers in the Fall League, through Monday: .333/.447/.580 (23-for-69) with three doubles, four triples, two home runs, 19 runs scored and 20 RBI in 17 games. Which seems a nice beginning point for a prospect profile.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO