Kentucky Voices for Health will be hold its 2021 Annual Meeting virtually on Thursday, December 2nd and Friday, December 3rd. In a legislative panel, moderated by Dr. Sheila Schuster, state legislators will respond to the challenges Kentuckians face to good health and well-being, and discuss policy opportunities to improve health equity. This dialogue will focus on how advoates can advance legislation during the 2022 Regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly to address the ongoing physical and behavioral health impact of the pandemic, improve the delivery of Medicaid services, and strengthen Kentucky’s public health infrastructure.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO