Toledo, OH

To the editor: TARTA editorial was way off base

The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

The editorial “No on TARTA sales tax” (Oct. 31) was completely unrealistic and out of step with other Blade coverage of TARTA in the recent past and a blatant 11th-hour attempt to sabotage any chance of TARTA becoming a modern and​ efficient public transit system.

Failure of the TARTA sales tax proposal would have not only hurt TARTA but the entire Toledo area in terms of people getting to places they need to go, businesses having improved access for employees and customers, and selling the benefits of Toledo to prospective new residents and businesses.

Although the concept that “No funding system can fix a flailing and failing transportation agency” is true in some cases, the statement “Reform first, then perhaps a change in the funding mechanism,” is far removed from reality. How does any historically underfunded agency or business enhance their services without improvement in their funding support?

Thankfully the voters of Toledo did not feel the same as the Blade Editorial Board and chose to approve Issue 12 for the TARTA sales tax. The improved funding will allow TARTA to continue on the path to becoming an efficient and forward-thinking public transit system that can provide significantly improved service for the Toledo area.

The Blade would better serve the Toledo community by continuing to research and report on planned TARTA initiatives, progress, and successes then this attempt to curtail improvements at TARTA .

ERNIE PETKOVICH

Windsor, CT

Kaptur, heed election

Marcy Kaptur where are you?

Will you vote against or for Build Back Better, which is really Build Back Broke? Will you reject the message of the election results from Nov. 2?

It’s a message of people not wanting socialist programs and rising taxes, which all increase inflation in America.

And thank you and your Democratic partners for raising gasoline prices above $3 and taking away our energy independence at the same time as asking OPEC to make more foreign oil available to the United States.

I think you can address climate change but a gradual approach is more reasonable. I hope you come to your senses before our economy is ruined by these inflationary policies.

JOHN DAY

Sylvania Township

Dems did poorly?

In the column under the Readers Forum of The Blade (Nov. 6) Matthew Yglesias, opined that Democrats did poorly in the state legislature races of New Jersey, Virginia, plus a county race in New York. And implied nobody noticed.

Maybe that’s because, despite media hand wringing, the big picture wasn’t that big of a deal.

The Democrat win in the New Jersey governorship was much bigger than the press let on.

Regardless of the closeness of the race, it was a huge accomplishment.

Democrats are, I’m certain, waiting to celebrate any day with a successful infrastructure bill, something the previous administration couldn’t accomplish in four years. And the Build Back Better plan will come to a vote this year, according to key Senate players.

Additionally, the Biden Administration declared a half a million new jobs and an unemployment rate of 4.6 percent, a goal the White House believed it wouldn’t reach for many months.

And finally the stock market has reached never-before seen heights.

So no, the Dems aren’t too worried. They have a president who is getting things accomplished, the economy is doing well, and millions more people, of both parties, are getting inoculated from a pandemic that’s been ravaging the country for two years.

All without the help of a majority of Republicans.

Why so-called approval ratings are so low remains a mystery to me. But I have to believe much of the media’s negative interpretation of relatively minor events contribute significantly.

Do the Dems have work to do before ’22?

Of course. But a little perspective here would go a long way for balanced media reporting.

DONALD MUNKACY

South Toledo

