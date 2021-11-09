CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

2010 Macbook Air Throttling when battery half empty

By jimmysofat6864
Mac Observer
 5 days ago

For some reason, my Macbook Air is throttling and not running at full performance when the battery level is under 40 ish percent. I have iStats Menu and it seems like the CPU is peaking around 140 degrees...

www.macobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is ONLY $87 at Walmart for Black Friday

Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing thanks to the retailer launching its first Black Friday Deals for Days event today. Right now, you can pick up a Samsung Chromebook for only $87 saving you nearly $200 off the usual price. The best Black Friday deals are here already and you really won’t want to miss out on such an amazing bargain. Here’s why you need this Chromebook.
ELECTRONICS
MacRumors Forums

Apple's Redesigned 2022 MacBook Air: Everything We Know

The next-generation MacBook Air refresh coming in 2022 will see Apple introduce the biggest design update to the ‌MacBook Air‌ since 2010, which is when Apple introduced both 11 and 13-inch models. We're expecting a total overhaul of the look of the machine, and this guide aggregates all of the rumors that we've heard so far.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Apple MacBook Pro 16 with M1 Max high-power mode benchmark battery ostensibly ends not with a bang but a whimper

We recently reported about Luke Miani’s comprehensive series of benchmark tests for two variants of the MacBook Pro 16, with one model featuring the M1 Pro Apple Silicon and the other sporting an M1 Max SoC. One of the lesser-known features of the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max SoC is its ability to switch from low-power mode to high-power mode to squeeze more performance out of the laptop for use in heavy computational tasks such as video editing or working with 8K content. Basically, high-power mode allows more energy to be used by the cooling fans thus permitting the chip to operate at higher frequencies over longer periods.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbook Air#Throttle#Lag#Istats Menu
videogameschronicle.com

PS5 reportedly no longer loses functionality when its CMOS battery dies

PlayStation 5 consoles reportedly no longer lose game playing functionality when their internal CMOS battery dies. That’s according to a new analysis by Hikikomori Media, which appears to confirm that a PS5 with a missing or expired CMOS battery can now run physical and digital PS4 and PS5 games. The...
VIDEO GAMES
MacRumors Forums

MacBook Air Drives 6.5 Million Apple Laptop Shipments in Q3 2021

Apple shipped 6.5 million laptops in the third quarter of this year, thanks in large part to high demand for the M1-powered MacBook Air. That's according to research firm Strategy Analytics, whose data put Apple as the fourth largest seller of laptops between July and September, earning it 10% of the global market share and 10% growth year-on-year.
COMPUTERS
enplugged.com

When Can We Expect the Redesigned MacBook Pros Now? – MacRumors

With no sign of redesigned MacBook Pro models at this year’s WWDC, when can customers expect the much-anticipated new models to launch?. A number of reports, including investor notes from Morgan Stanley and Wedbush analysts, claimed that new MacBook Pro models would be coming during this year’s WWDC. This did not happen, much to the disappointment of MacBook Pro fans, who have been anticipating redesigned machines with Apple silicon chips.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
9to5Mac

MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro: Which should you buy?

Apple’s MacBook lineup offers impressive performance and at first glance, the 2020 MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro seem quite similar. They have the same CPU/GPU, same ports, same FaceTime camera, and more. However, let’s take a closer look at the MacBook Air vs Pro to see what differentiates the two and help you decide which to buy.
COMPUTERS
iclarified.com

Apple M1 MacBook Air On Sale for $100 Off [Deal]

Apple's M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $100 off today. That drops its price from $999 to $899, the second lowest price we've seen. Apple's thinnest ,lightest notebook, completely transformed by the Apple M1 chip. CPU speeds up to 3.5x faster. GPU speeds up to 5x faster. Apple's most advanced Neural Engine for up to 9x faster machine learning. The longest battery life ever in a MacBook Air. And a silent, fanless design. This much power has never been this ready to go.
COMPUTERS
d1softballnews.com

Unieuro Black Friday, 21% discount on MacBook Air M1: Office gift

After dealing with the launch of Unieuro’s Black Friday Super Offers, let’s return to focus on the tech promotions launched by the popular chain. Indeed, the latter is proposing one discount for a MacBook Air model with M1 chip. More precisely, the variant of MacBook Air 13 “that has 7-core...
ELECTRONICS
Stuff.tv

2021 MacBook Pro teardown reveals juicy new battery details

Apple’s new 2021 MacBook Pro laptops have been cracked open and given the teardown treatment, revealing juicy new details about the hardware’s battery as well as its overall repairability. But is it good or bad news for Apple laptops fans?. Our complete guide to the new 2021 MacBook Pro. On...
COMPUTERS
Cult of Mac

M1 MacBook Air helps Apple shift a whopping 6.5 million notebooks in Q3

Apple shipped a rather impressive 6.5 million notebooks last quarter, according to new data — thanks in large part to the success of the M1 MacBook Air. That figure makes Cupertino the fourth-largest laptop vendor in the world. Although Lenovo, HP and Dell all shipped significantly more laptops than Apple...
COMPUTERS
Ars Technica

Apple silicon roadmap reveals plans for Mac Pro, MacBook Air

Apple has already finalized the second generation of Mac processors, and the third generation is expected to be made with a new 3-nanometer process, according to a report in The Information citing people with direct knowledge of the plans. Further Reading. The report says that the second-generation chips will use...
COMPUTERS
SlashGear

After Air, OLED MacBook rumor tips a long wait

Talks are tipped to be underway between Apple and Samsung Display for OLED panels manufactured for the MacBook. The MacBook Pro returned to form this year with a significant boost in ports and power. Based on insider information revealed this week on dealings between Apple and Samsung Display, it’ll still be a few years before the MacBook lineup gets a significant upgrade.
COMPUTERS
Saurabh Adhane

My MacBook Air M1 Long Term Review

MacBook air M1Photo by Vlada Karpovich from Pexels. I purchased MacBook air M1 at the start of the year 2021. Before that, I was an avid Windows user. My MacBook purchase came through my writing business. I was totally excited, for my new mac to arrive at my home.
Robb Report

The World’s First USB-C iPhone Just Sold for $86,001

Apple can now put an exact dollar sign on how much people are willing to pay for an iPhone with USB-C: $86,001. Okay, maybe not everyone would be willing to pay that amount, but it’s also how much one enthusiast paid for Ken Pillonel’s modified iPhone X featuring the technology at auction, according to Verge. Even crazier, though, the winning bidder won’t be able to use the one-of-a-kind phone on regular basis. Why so much fuss for a four-year-old smartphone that wasn’t even modified by engineers at Apple? Because Mac obsessives have been clamoring for an iPhone with USB-C for years now....
CELL PHONES
BoardingArea

$200 off MacBook Air from Amazon – starting at $799 – stack with Pay with Points for even more savings

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy