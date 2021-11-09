2010 Macbook Air Throttling when battery half empty

We recently reported about Luke Miani’s comprehensive series of benchmark tests for two variants of the MacBook Pro 16, with one model featuring the M1 Pro Apple Silicon and the other sporting an M1 Max SoC. One of the lesser-known features of the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max SoC is its ability to switch from low-power mode to high-power mode to squeeze more performance out of the laptop for use in heavy computational tasks such as video editing or working with 8K content. Basically, high-power mode allows more energy to be used by the cooling fans thus permitting the chip to operate at higher frequencies over longer periods.

