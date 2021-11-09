Editorial: Infrastructure bill is on road to helping Ohioans

Passage of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill by Congress last week brings a much needed infusion of cash for infrastructure needs in Ohio. Working to modernize and fix faltering roads and bridges and other hard infrastructure programs means jobs for Ohioans.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed the House by a vote of 228-206 late Friday. The bill previously passed the Senate. It becomes law with President Biden’s signature.

No state alone can fund the vast infrastructure needs brought on by decades of neglect. That’s why funding from the federal government was required.

For years, politicians have talked about investing in infrastructure, yet over the years, only piecemeal efforts managed to get through Congress. This bill is a success story of bipartisan work to get a good bill passed.

Among the highlights of the bill for Ohio:

● Highways. The bill provides an estimated $10 billion in funding for Ohio highways and makes additional competitive grant funding available. Ohio has more than 100,000 miles of roadways and the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), scored Ohio’s roads at a “D” in their 2021 report card.

● Bridges and other infrastructure. The bill provides $60 billion for state and local governments to fund major improvement projects, including work on bridges.

● Airports. The aviation industry is a driver of commerce. The bill contains $25 billion in new spending for airports.

● Lake Erie will benefit from $1 billion in new funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

● Drinking water. Ohio will net $1.2 billion over five years to help maintain water systems and provide safe drinking water.

● Public transit. Ohio transit agencies will receive more than $1.2 billion.

The bill took time to craft. In the end the compromises brought about a bill with sensible spending that benefits each state and all Americans.

Ohio’s two U.S. Senators, Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown, are the type of legislators who strive to get things done, rather than obstruct any legislation for partisan gains. While they espouse different political philosophies and often must agree to disagree on policy matters, both men are legislators first and partisans second. Both men supported the bill.

Of course neither party got what they wanted in the bill, but compromise gets things done. And Congress did get it done.

It was essential that the $1 trillion bill for hard infrastructure needs be severed from a social policy package called the Build Back Better Act. That severance upset a few progressive Democrats and six voted against the bill.

This bill is the largest single commitment to infrastructure by the federal government in more than a decade. Once President Joe Biden signs the bill and the funding is on the way, Ohio and America must get to work to rebuild the state’s roads, bridges, and rails.