CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Editorial: Infrastructure bill is on road to helping Ohioans

By The Blade Editorial Board
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zC5bN_0cqqlNkb00

Passage of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill by Congress last week brings a much needed infusion of cash for infrastructure needs in Ohio. Working to modernize and fix faltering roads and bridges and other hard infrastructure programs means jobs for Ohioans.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed the House by a vote of 228-206 late Friday. The bill previously passed the Senate. It becomes law with President Biden’s signature.

Read more Blade editorials

No state alone can fund the vast infrastructure needs brought on by decades of neglect. That’s why funding from the federal government was required.

For years, politicians have talked about investing in infrastructure, yet over the years, only piecemeal efforts managed to get through Congress. This bill is a success story of bipartisan work to get a good bill passed.

Among the highlights of the bill for Ohio:

● Highways. The bill provides an estimated $10 billion in funding for Ohio highways and makes additional competitive grant funding available. Ohio has more than 100,000 miles of roadways and the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), scored Ohio’s roads at a “D” in their 2021 report card.

● Bridges and other infrastructure. The bill provides $60 billion for state and local governments to fund major improvement projects, including work on bridges.

● Airports. The aviation industry is a driver of commerce. The bill contains $25 billion in new spending for airports.

● Lake Erie will benefit from $1 billion in new funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

● Drinking water. Ohio will net $1.2 billion over five years to help maintain water systems and provide safe drinking water.

● Public transit. Ohio transit agencies will receive more than $1.2 billion.

The bill took time to craft. In the end the compromises brought about a bill with sensible spending that benefits each state and all Americans.

Ohio’s two U.S. Senators, Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown, are the type of legislators who strive to get things done, rather than obstruct any legislation for partisan gains. While they espouse different political philosophies and often must agree to disagree on policy matters, both men are legislators first and partisans second. Both men supported the bill.

Of course neither party got what they wanted in the bill, but compromise gets things done. And Congress did get it done.

It was essential that the $1 trillion bill for hard infrastructure needs be severed from a social policy package called the Build Back Better Act. That severance upset a few progressive Democrats and six voted against the bill.

This bill is the largest single commitment to infrastructure by the federal government in more than a decade. Once President Joe Biden signs the bill and the funding is on the way, Ohio and America must get to work to rebuild the state’s roads, bridges, and rails.

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — "A lot happens in a year." It's a favorite phrase for politicos who don't like the way the winds are blowing. A year ago, it was Republicans saying that. Democrats had just celebrated winning the White House and holding the House, albeit with a slimmer majority than anyone had expected. (Securing the narrow Senate majority would come a couple of months later.)
CONGRESS & COURTS
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Bill Straub: Roads, bridges are socialism? Only one House member from KY votes for infrastructure bill

So, old Tom Jefferson was as red as Trotsky. Who’da thunk it?. That, at least, is the only reasonable conclusion that can be drawn from the remarks of that perennial backbencher, Rep. Andy Barr, R-Lexington, regarding the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act he opposed, a bipartisan measure that finally passed through Congress last week after months of bickering.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Congress, OH
State
Ohio State
WWMTCw

Infrastructure Bill could help West Michigan communities finish projects

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Nearly $10 billion could be on its way to Michigan as the $1.2 trillion dollar Infrastructure Bill waits for President Joe Biden’s signature. Michigan’s governor wants to put most of the federal money into her campaign promise, $7 billion to fix the roads and over 500 million dollars for bridge repairs.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Joe Biden
WSYX ABC6

Protestors attend Ohio Statehouse as House Bill 109 passes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus faith leaders and community activists protested Wednesday as Ohio lawmakers planned the first vote on a bill intended to crack down on rioting. The Ohio House Criminal Justice Committee voted on House Bill 109, which is known as the Ohio Law and Order Act, during...
OHIO STATE
myrgv.com

Feds intend to seize Valley landowner’s property

Although President Joe Biden earlier this year suspended the construction of the border wall so his administration could review the project, this has not stopped the federal government from now attempting to seize property to build border barriers. The federal government on Nov. 10 filed a lawsuit for 39.287 acres...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
sunny95.com

DeWine signs bill allowing Ohioans to set off fireworks

COLUMBUS — Ohioans will be able to set of fireworks — legally — on more than half a dozen holidays a years under a bill signed into law Monday by Gov. Mike DeWine. The move closes a long-exploited loophole in Ohio law, which formerly allowed residents to purchase fireworks in the state but not set them off and which was routinely ignored.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Infrastructure#Ohioans#House#Asce#Airports#Americans
WDTN

How Ohioans struggling with heating bills can get help

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With colder weather and energy costs increasing, state and local agencies are working to make sure Ohioans in need can afford to heat their homes this winter. Each year, around 200,000 Ohioans depend on the Ohio Home Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP, to keep the heat on. Thousands of those who […]
OHIO STATE
KQED

What Biden's Congressional Infrastructure Bill Might Help Fund in California

Congress last week passed a massive bipartisan infrastructure bill, a much-needed political win for President Biden. The package calls for more than $550 billion in new spending over five years, with a sizable chunk earmarked for California infrastructure projects, including work on roads, bridges, transit systems, cyberattack prevention and increased access to high-speed internet service.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohioans one step closer to ending time change

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohioans are one step closer to the end of the bi-yearly, one-hour time changes when we “fall back” and “spring forward.” State law makers are pushing to have changes made at the federal level so we can hang on to sunlight a little longer on those dark, winter days. Resolution HCR […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
insidernj.com

Gotthemier Helps Pass Bipartisan Infrastructure and Build Back Better Bills

Today, November 6, 2021, U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) released the following statement:. “Today’s votes represent a major victory for New Jersey, for pragmatic problem solving, and for helping our middle class families. We are sending the once-in-a-century Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill to the President’s desk and are preparing to send a reconciliation package to the Senate that will reinstate SALT and cut taxes for New Jersey families. The historic infrastructure legislation will help build the new Gateway Train Tunnel, fix our crumbling roads, bridges, and NJ Transit, address climate resiliency, and help get lead out of our children’s drinking water. It will also invest in electric vehicles and broadband for the unconnected, and it will help create two million jobs a year for the next decade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
595K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy