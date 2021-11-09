CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Did you change your batteries in smoke alarm?

Vindy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe end to daylight saving time might have crept up on you, but surely by now, you’ve “fallen back” and changed the clocks in your house and car. Undoubtedly, the shock of leaving work when it is already dark outside must have set in by now, but here is an even...

www.vindy.com

Comments / 0

Related
1063nowfm.com

CFR: Test Your Smoke Alarms When You Fall Back This Weekend

Cheyenne Fire Rescue is reminding people to test their smoke alarms when setting their clocks back this weekend. Chief John Kopper says roughly two-thirds of home fire deaths occur in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms. "When smoke alarms fail to operate, it is usually because...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Citizen Online

Red Cross: As you turn back clocks, also test smoke alarms

As people turn their clocks back this weekend for the end of daylight saving time, the American Red Cross asks everyone to also test their smoke alarms. Home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster, and tragically take seven lives every day in this country. It’s critical to take action...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoke Alarms#Smoke Detectors#Fire Alarms#Ohioans
CBS 17

As Daylight Saving Time ends, remember to test your smoke alarm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, November 7. As clocks “fall back,” the American Red Cross reminds everyone to check their smoke alarms as well. According to the American Red Cross, house fires are the county’s most frequent disaster and takes about seven lives per day. “It’s critical to take action now to […]
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Fire officials say to check your smoke alarms as you fall back from daylight saving time

RALEIGH, N.C. — Get ready to fall back this weekend as daylight saving time comes to an end. Sunday, November 7, will be the time to set the clocks back one hour. It’s also the perfect time Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey says to practice a life-saving habit: change the clock, change the battery in your smoke alarm.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
crawfordcountynow.com

Change your clocks and check your Smoke Detectors

COLUMBUS—The end of daylight saving time at 2:00 AM on Sunday, November 7 is a perfect reminder to not only move clocks back an hour but also test each of your smoke alarms. State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon urges all Ohioans to check their home’s smoke alarms regularly and replace them when expired. “We see the life-saving impact properly functioning smoke alarms can have when the worst happens,” Reardon said. “Working smoke alarms save lives, cutting your risk of dying in a house fire in half.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Sidney Daily News

Putting smoke alarms to the test

SIDNEY — The Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services (SDFES) recommends citizens take the opportunity to check smoke alarms during Daylight saving time. “National statistics state that roughly two-thirds of home fire deaths occur in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms,” SDFES Deputy Chief Dallas Davis said.
SIDNEY, OH
ncdoi.gov

Daylight-saving time reminder: Change your clocks, change your batteries

As the end of daylight-saving time approaches on Sunday, Nov. 7, Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey reminds North Carolinians to practice this life-saving habit: When you change your clock this weekend for the end of daylight-saving time, remember to change the battery in your smoke alarm. “Your...
POLITICS
capecod.com

Fire Officials Offer Reminder: Change Your Clocks, Check Your Alarms

STOW, MA – With the end of daylight savings time coming on Nov. 7, Massachusetts fire officials issued a seasonal reminder to check your smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms when you change your clocks. “Working smoke and CO alarms are key to surviving a fire or carbon monoxide leak,”...
STOW, MA
CBS LA

Levels Of Hydrogen Sulfide From Dominguez Channel Down As County Continues Daily Spraying Of Odor Neutralizer At 6 Locations

CARSON (CBSLA) — Smell that? County officials say they’re seeing an improvement in the air quality around the Dominguez Channel in Carson, where residents have been living with a nauseating odor since last month. At a virtual town hall, county officials reported they are now spraying thousands of gallons of odor neutralizer at six locations every day, and aerating the Dominguez Channel. The efforts have improved the air quality by reducing the hydrogen sulfide emanating from the channel, which is the source of the rotten egg odor. “All this data tells us we’re doing the right thing, and we’ve figured out what is actually happening within the water that’s causing this smell,” Director of LA County Public Works Mark Pastrella said. Pastrella said the county is also providing portable air filters to residents and has relocated 2,000 families to local hotels since the odor was first reported on Oct. 7. Carson has announced a state of emergency over the odor, which residents say has permeated their homes and caused headaches, dizziness, nausea, and vomiting. Ultimately, the county will need to restore the estuary to prevent the hydrogen sulfide odor from occurring again, which could take up to two years, officials said.
CARSON, CA
mltnews.com

Change your clocks, check your smoke alarms this weekend

This Sunday, Nov. 7, marks the end of daylight savings time. The State Fire Marshal’s Office encourages you to check your smoke alarm when turning back your clocks. According to the National Fire Protection Association, working smoke alarms save lives by cutting the risk of dying in a home fire by half.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy