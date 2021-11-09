Marsha L. Turturice

A federal appeals court has upheld its stay on President Biden ’s vaccine-or-test mandate for companies with at least 100 employees. In a 22-page ruling on Friday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the mandate was “fatally flawed,” and barred the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from enforcing the mandate “pending adequate judicial review” of a motion for permanent injunction.
A Los Angeles court has ended Britney Spears’s conservatorship, bringing to a close the 13-year legal arrangement the pop star has ripped as “abusive” and securing victory for her fans' "Free Britney" movement. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled Friday that the conservatorship would come to an end...
(CNN) — When jurors in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse begin deliberations, expected early this week, the young man's actions during a night of unrest on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year will not be in dispute. Rittenhouse, then 17, shot at four people with a semiautomatic rifle,...
A federal grand jury has indicted Steve Bannon , the one-time White House adviser to former President Trump , after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon now faces two charges of contempt of Congress, one for failing...
(CNN) — The federal government announced a large hike in Medicare premiums Friday night, blaming the pandemic but also what it called uncertainty over how much it may have to be forced to pay for a pricey and controversial new Alzheimer's drug. The 14.5% increase in Part B premiums will...
Hackers accessed the FBI’s email system and sent spam to 100,000 accounts on Saturday, according to the Spamhaus Project, an email spam watchdog group. The organization posted an example on Twitter of one of the emails that were sent to thousands of accounts. The email bears the subject “Urgent: Threat...
The number and percentage of U.S. workers voluntarily leaving their jobs reached an all-time high in September, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department. Roughly 4.4 million U.S. workers quit their jobs in September and the "quits rate" rose to 3 percent, according to the latest edition of the Job Openings and Labor Turnover (JOLTS) survey, each a new record. The number of job openings stayed roughly even in August at 10.4 million.
Jon Gruden, who resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders last month following reports of offensive emails, filed a lawsuit against the NFL and its commissioner Roger Goodell on Friday. In the suit, which was filed in Nevada's Clark County District Court, Gruden accuses the NFL and Goodell...
