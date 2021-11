The Houston Fire Department is kicking off its annual toy giveaway for area children November 5, 2021, with a kick-off event at Houston Fire Station 8. For the next few weeks Houston Firefighters will work alongside with the community and corporate sponsors to collect and distribute toys and gifts to families in need. The toys collected will be distributed December 18, 2021. The socially distant, drive through event will begin at 9 a.m. at Dick Graves Park, located at 2000 Reed Road Houston Texas 77051. This year’s toy drive will not require registration and will operate on a first come first serve format.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO