Players sat at the table. Dealers were given the go ahead and before long, it was time to shuffle up and deal. But this wasn’t the World Series of Poker. This was the UNO Championship Series at the HyperX Esports Arena with $50,000 up for grabs to the winner. The tournament capped off a yearlong celebration of the game’s 50th anniversary.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO