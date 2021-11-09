Monday's Wolves-Memphis game recap

In case y’all forgot, Derrick Rose still holds the record for being the youngest ever NBA MVP. The New York Knicks star made history several years ago when he bagged the coveted individual award at the age of 22. Right now, though, it looks like his son PJ is going to be gunning for that same record soon.
The recent altercations in the NBA have given room for pundits to give their two cents on who the tough players are in the league, and Kendrick Perkins took the opportunity to say his piece. What birthed this conversation was the squabble between reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris.
The Chicago Bulls have recently beat the Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets. There's no doubt that this matchup was a good test for the Chicago Bulls, who have aspirations of being a top-tier team this year. They are 7-3 and have shown no signs of slowing down. Kevin Durant lauded the...
Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the favorites to take home the title. However, 13 games into the season, the Lakers look more like a fringe playoff team than a true contender. Part of that is due to poor play, but a significant part is the absence of LeBron James.
Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, is continuing to emerge as a high school basketball prospect. The elder James showed off the explosive lift of his son in a recent social media post. The younger James is 17 years of age and plays for Sierra Canyon School, a private...
LeBron James is not one to hold back his tongue when he sees a fellow hooper balling out. On this occasion, Bronny James is on the receiving end of LBJ's praises as he reacted to a video of the teenager throwing it down with authority. "Scary hours coming soon!" Those...
It remains unclear what caused the issue, but Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole have moved past their verbal altercation that took place on the Warriors bench on Wednesday. “They hashed it out afterward,” Kerr said on Thursday. “They’re good. “One of the things...
Scottie Pippen's memoir 'Unguardable' is finally out, and we're learning how he really felt about Michael Jordan during these years. The former small forward seemed to have a pretty good relationship with MJ during their time in Chicago, but Scottie has made sure to shut that down. A couple of...
Golden State Warriors team owner Joe Lacob recently revealed what he believes to be the “greatest deal” the Dubs have ever pulled off. It might come as a bit of a surprise for some folks, but we’re pretty sure Stephen Curry will approve of this notion. Speaking on the most...
It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
The Philadelphia 76ers have been rather impressive without the presence of Ben Simmons on the court this season and Tyrese Maxey has been a big reason why. The Sixers are 8-5 despite Simmons’ drama and injuries/COVID issues. Maxey has stepped up in a big way with the All-Star defender sidelined....
The Los Angeles Lakers’ decision to let Alex Caruso leave this offseason was met with much criticism at the time. In hindsight, the move was even worse than originally believed. Caruso currently leads the league in steals with 2.5 per game, all while playing just 27.2 minutes per game. Nobody...
The Memphis Grizzlies returned home from a 4-game road trip, looking to battle the Miami Heat on this Halloween-weekend matchup. The Grizzlies boasted a top-5 offense, while the Heat have had the best defense in the league so far. It was sadly the elite defense — coupled with a fiery...
Who: Denver Nuggets (3-2) at Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1) Karl-Anthony Towns and Nikola Jokic are nowhere near friends. Never have been. The pair has faced of numerous times in their career, 18 to be exact, and Jokic’s squad has gotten the better of Towns’ team two-thirds of times. The biggest matchup...
After taking down the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night, the Charlotte Hornets (5-2) will play the second half of a back-to-back on Monday, hosting Jarrett Allen, Collin Sexton and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs are 3-4 to start the year, but have scored wins against the Clippers, Nuggets and...
