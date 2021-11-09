Cross-country: Rodriguez second, Knappa boys fifth

Cross-country teams from Astoria, Warrenton and Knappa were all busy Saturday, competing in different races at Lane Community College in Eugene, home of the Oregon School Activities Association’s state cross-country meet.

Among local runners, the top individual finish went to Knappa junior Isaiah Rodriguez, who placed second in the 2A/1A boys race, covering the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 28.8 seconds, just behind senior Colin Friend of St. Stephens Academy (16:23.5).

One of the top-rated teams coming into the meet, Knappa finished fifth out of nine scoring teams, with Union/Cove (39 points) winning the team championship ahead of Bandon (43).

Knappa scoring runners included junior Clay Keyser (29th), freshman Soren Brown (43rd), junior Ethan Smalley (47th) and junior Finn Corcoran (49th).

At the 3A level, Warrenton finished tied for sixth out of nine teams, as senior Zander Moha finished seventh in 16:49.3. Senior Phoenix Martin (33rd) was the next highest finisher for the Warriors. He was followed by William Carruthers (35th), Erik Cooley (46th), Joshuah Baker (62nd) and Mason Devos (64th).

In the 4A portion of the meet, the Astoria boys team finished eighth out of 12 teams with 194 points.

Siuslaw won the team title with 42 points, well ahead of second-place Sisters (88). Cottage Grove and Valley Catholic tied for third with 93.

While Marshfield junior Alexander Garcia-Silver was the runaway individual winner in 16:02 (28 seconds ahead of the nearest finisher), junior John Clement was Astoria’s highest placer, 32nd in 18:19.

“I didn’t feel that good about the race, but I have a few more races to run fast at,” Clement said. “(My goal for next year) is to be in the top 10 at state.”

Junior teammate Tommy Laman was 34th (18:25), with junior John Colquhon (48th), senior Daniel Messing (55th) and senior Elias Harding-Coe (69th) rounding out the Astoria scorers.

In the girls’ race, Astoria junior Ella Zilli was 28th, and Seaside senior Elise Seppa placed 38th. Siuslaw was the team champion, winning by one point over Philomath.

“I had a great time competing with everyone at state,” Zilli said. “The course was muddy, but I feel like it was a good race to end the season.”

“We have a lot to feel good about with how we raced at state and for the season as a whole,” said Astoria coach Andrew Fick. “(The Astoria boys) came in ranked 15th in the state and finished eighth. Being a top 10 team is a big deal, making it out of our league and representing at the state meet is a big deal, and it’s always good to see Astoria near the top of the list in 4A.”

It was the best finish for the Astoria boys since 2012, when the Fishermen also took eighth.

“We have some good momentum now with our top three runners returning next year as well,” Fick said. “That kind of racing experience is invaluable and they’re already starting to look at what they can do in the future, which is really exciting for our program.”

Knappa will have all of its runners returning in 2022, with Warrenton returning the majority of its team as well.