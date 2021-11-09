CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honor Our Veteran's!

Cover picture for the articleVeteran's Day is November 11th! This is a day to honor all of our military veterans from...

Moon Walker

One of America's Biggest War Heroes

In 1965 Roy Benavidez stepped on a land mine during a patrol in Vietnam and was evacuated to the United States. Doctors at the time said he would never walk again and began preparing his medical discharge papers.
Soldier joins elite group guarding Tomb of the Unknowns around-the-clock

Kyle Williams had never been to Arlington National Cemetery when he set his sights on becoming a guard there at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. An Army recruit from south central New York, Williams was finishing basic training when the subject of “what’s next?” was raised. Someone mentioned an elite Army unit known as the Old Guard, whose special duties include standing watch 24/7, year-round, at the famous tomb overlooking Washington, D.C.
Retro Baltimore: An Unknown Soldier arrives in Washington

Veterans Day‘s roots stretch back to Nov. 11, 1918, when an armistice was declared marking the end of World War I. The day was marked later with military memorial ceremonies and, after World War II, its name was changed to Veterans Day in 1954 to honor all veterans, whether living or deceased. Although the war was three years past in 1921, Baltimore and other cities were in mourning for the ...
Historians discover WWII Army private missing for 70 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPPA) historian was studying American losses in area of Hürtgen, Germany, when they came across a set of unidentified remains labeled with “X-8117 St. Avold.” Those remains ended up being a 19-year-old Army private from California who had been declared non-recoverable by the American Graves Registration […]
Native Americans and why they serve

For some, the Indigenous commitment to the U.S. military doesn’t make sense. Why would Indians serve a country that overran their homelands, suppressed their cultures, and confined them to reservations?
What's the meaning of oorah chant as US Marines mark 246th birthday?

10 November 2021 marks the 246th anniversary of the US Marine Corps so expect to see the word oorah thrown about and, if you’re not sure what the meaning is, we’re here to explain. Created in Philadelphia’s Tun Tavern in 1775, Captain Samuel Nicholas rallied up “a few good men”...
Why Four Black Women Stood Up to the U.S. Army During World War II

Earlier this year, the women of the 6888 th Postal Battalion Directory got a step closer to finally receiving the recognition they deserve. The Senate passed legislation to award the only all-Black Women’s Army Corps (WACs) deployed overseas during World War II the Congressional Gold Medal. The “Six Triple Eight” self-contained postal unit completed the seemingly impossible task of tackling the mail backlog during the final months of the war. Now, activists are pushing the House to move on the legislation to make the recognition official.
