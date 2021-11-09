Honor Our Veteran's!

CRESTVIEW — Numerous veterans have missed their children’s births and birthdays, as well as anniversaries and other major life events so all Americans “can live free and safe from harm,” Air Force veteran Chris Drew said Thursday at Crestview’s Veterans Day Ceremony. About 100 people honored veterans inside American Legion...
Veterans Day is a special day for our country. It’s a moment when we get to really remember family and loved ones who served. It can be easy to bring in politics when discussing Veterans Day, as with the unpopularity of the Vietnam War or the war
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission is honoring our nation’s heroes on this Veterans Day and each and everyday of the year. Executive Director, Kim Frisco, shares how local veterans can participate in their upcoming Coat Giveaway and Turkey Giveaway. **Sponsored by Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission.**
BOSTON (WHDH) - Veteran’s Day ceremonies took place all across Massachusetts on Thursday. City, state, and federal lawmakers came together to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. For the first time as mayor-elect, Michelle Wu honored veterans in the Puerto Rican community with a...
When Michael Beyer joined the Navy, he was looking for a rate that would translate to a job in the civilian world. “I kind of asked myself what would help me most after the military. I know there’s a huge demand for electricians,” he said. Being a construction electrician with...
Eighteen years after she was captured by Iraqi forces on March 23, 2003 — at age 19, becoming the first American prisoner of war and first woman to be rescued since World War II — former U.S. soldier Jessica Lynch still wrestles with post traumatic stress disorder. Today, the 38-year-old...
In 1965 Roy Benavidez stepped on a land mine during a patrol in Vietnam and was evacuated to the United States. Doctors at the time said he would never walk again and began preparing his medical discharge papers.
In commemoration of Veteran’s Day, the American Homefront Project collaborated with the PBS documentary series American Veteran and the companion podcast, American Veteran: Unforgettable Stories, to profile men and women who have served in the U.S military. Army Specialist Shoshana Johnson was traveling in a convoy in Iraq in 2003...
Kenneth Omar Santiago’s perfect smile dazzles on social media as he poses in his Air Force uniforms — flight suits to mess dress. He accepts military awards, travels to far-off places, salsa dances and swims with sharks to oohs and aahs from friends in Lowell, Mass., his hometown. “He’s got...
Kyle Williams had never been to Arlington National Cemetery when he set his sights on becoming a guard there at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. An Army recruit from south central New York, Williams was finishing basic training when the subject of “what’s next?” was raised. Someone mentioned an elite Army unit known as the Old Guard, whose special duties include standing watch 24/7, year-round, at the famous tomb overlooking Washington, D.C.
Veterans Day‘s roots stretch back to Nov. 11, 1918, when an armistice was declared marking the end of World War I. The day was marked later with military memorial ceremonies and, after World War II, its name was changed to Veterans Day in 1954 to honor all veterans, whether living or deceased. Although the war was three years past in 1921, Baltimore and other cities were in mourning for the ...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPPA) historian was studying American losses in area of Hürtgen, Germany, when they came across a set of unidentified remains labeled with “X-8117 St. Avold.” Those remains ended up being a 19-year-old Army private from California who had been declared non-recoverable by the American Graves Registration […]
For some, the Indigenous commitment to the U.S. military doesn’t make sense. Why would Indians serve a country that overran their homelands, suppressed their cultures, and confined them to reservations?
10 November 2021 marks the 246th anniversary of the US Marine Corps so expect to see the word oorah thrown about and, if you’re not sure what the meaning is, we’re here to explain. Created in Philadelphia’s Tun Tavern in 1775, Captain Samuel Nicholas rallied up “a few good men”...
Earlier this year, the women of the 6888 th Postal Battalion Directory got a step closer to finally receiving the recognition they deserve. The Senate passed legislation to award the only all-Black Women’s Army Corps (WACs) deployed overseas during World War II the Congressional Gold Medal. The “Six Triple Eight” self-contained postal unit completed the seemingly impossible task of tackling the mail backlog during the final months of the war. Now, activists are pushing the House to move on the legislation to make the recognition official.
