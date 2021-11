If I had to sum up the Missoula PaddleHeads 2021 season I would say "well worth the wait!" There was a lot of excitement building after the team changed their name from the Osprey to the PaddleHeads in late 2019. With a new name, logo, uniforms, and mascot, the PaddleHeads were even named the winners of Minor League Baseball’s “Best New Look” logo contest. Everything was in place to introduce the PaddleHeads' new look to baseball fans in Missoula when COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 season. Finally, a year-and-a-half after the name change the team was finally able to play ball with the 2021 season.

