As part of its partnership with the New York Giants, Dunkin' will now be the presenting sponsor of both the "The Eli Manning Show" and the digital shorts "Eli's Extras." Since its debut earlier in the season, the 8-episode series — which is hosted by Eli Manning and explores the connection between Big Blue and celebrity fans, influencers and athletes — has become a hit across Giants digital platforms. Episode 1, which included Michael Strahan and Peyton and Cooper Manning as guests, is the most-watched video of 2021 on the Giants YouTube Channel.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO