An economic mystery has appeared in may journalistic pieces in recent months and it is the listing of unemployed along with significant number of job openings. How this occurred and whether this will keep up remains to be seen. Data seem to demonstrate that there may be 10 million job openings nationally and more than 8.4 million people unemployed. Pay seems to be rising, short staffing continues and customers are advised that they need patience being served. This is as true in the Pocono Northeast as it is throughout the United States. Along with this, the pandemic continues and has taken more lives and creates more hospitalizations. It has slowed down the number of jobs being created. How all of this ends is uncertain and may be with us for a significant amount of time, regionally and and nationally.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO