STARKVILLE – For the second week in a row, two Mississippi State players have been chosen for Southeastern Conference weekly awards. Quarterback Will Rogers has been selected as the SEC Offensive Player of the Week and center LaQuinston Sharp was picked as the league's Offensive Lineman of the Week on the heels of Mississippi State's 31-17 win over No. 12 Kentucky. It marks Rogers' second SEC Offensive Player of the Week accolade of this season, while it's the first time Sharp has been honored by the conference for his work at his position. Overall, MSU now has six total weekly awards from the conference this season.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO