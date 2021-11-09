7 Key Actions to Create an Inclusive Community for Women

Derek Irvine, SVP strategy at Workhuman, explores how technology leaders can turn words into action when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion. Diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) has become a top priority for organisations across industries, and around the globe. The technology sector is no different, and by all accounts, is still lagging behind others when it comes to diversity and inclusion. Despite pledges of corporate support for increased diversity, the State of DEI in Tech 2021’s report on DE&I in 240 of the world’s largest and well-known tech companies reveals that Asian women hold less than 4% of tech executive roles, while Black, Latino and Indigenous men and women, in total, make up less than 5%.

