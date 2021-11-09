CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

7 Key Actions to Create an Inclusive Community for Women

By Abigail Harris
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorporate Counsel Advance spoke with Áine Lyons, VP & Deputy General Counsel at VMware, about the steps leaders can...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Diverse Business Leader Awards: Cathryn McGill strives to create inclusive opportunities

New Mexico might be a majority-minority state but that doesn’t mean the need to create inclusive and equitable workplaces does not still exist. Each year, Albuquerque Business First recognizes the organizations and people who don’t just preach diversity, equity and inclusion, but who put words to action via its Diverse Business Leader Awards.
ECONOMY
WTHR

Comedian helps create community for LGBTQ+ youth

BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Something that's proven to improve mental health and prevent self-harm is providing supportive environments. Creating a community of peers who understand what young people are going through is one way to do it. Ashley Gavin is a comedian from New York. She's performing for the first time in Indiana next week at The Comedy Attic in Bloomington. She said she hopes the crowd is ready.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thequakercampus.org

Creating a Safe Space: Black Women’s Forum

I was invited by the Black Student Association (BSA) to the Black Women’s Forum, which took place on Oct. 16 at The DoubleTree Hotel. From 9:30 a.m. to about 10:30 a.m., people were socializing, eating breakfast, and getting to know each other. There were not a lot of current students in attendance, so we ended up doing a round table. The people there included President Linda Oubré, Dean of Students Deanna Merino Contino, Director of House and Residential Life Lafayette Baker — a current member of the BSA — as well as several alumni dating all the way back to the class of ‘79.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Counsel#Corporate Counsel#Vp Deputy
Wesleyan Argus

SACNAS Creates Space for Underrepresented Communities in STEM

Assistant Professor of Molecular Biology & Biochemistry Teresita Padilla-Benavides founded a University chapter of the Society for Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans in Science (SACNAS) in July 2020 to provide a space for underrepresented groups involved in STEM. SACNAS is a nationwide organization that has been around for several decades, with chapters providing mentorship and volunteer opportunities for undergraduate students and professionals.
COLLEGES
information-age.com

Diversity, equity and inclusion: How tech leaders can turn words into action

Derek Irvine, SVP strategy at Workhuman, explores how technology leaders can turn words into action when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion. Diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) has become a top priority for organisations across industries, and around the globe. The technology sector is no different, and by all accounts, is still lagging behind others when it comes to diversity and inclusion. Despite pledges of corporate support for increased diversity, the State of DEI in Tech 2021’s report on DE&I in 240 of the world’s largest and well-known tech companies reveals that Asian women hold less than 4% of tech executive roles, while Black, Latino and Indigenous men and women, in total, make up less than 5%.
alphauniverse.com

Sony Create Action: The Story Of Reading Quest

In August, became the second recipient of the Sony Create Action grant. The grant program aims to provide a long-lasting impact for local organizations and the communities they serve along with collaboration opportunities and marketing support. As Create Action grant recipients, Reading Quest receive $50,000 in cash to continue and expand the organization's work, this Sony-produced short film telling their story and $50,000 in Sony Electronics products to support their action plan.
BUSINESS
Daily Iowan

New City High inclusion club to help create friendships

Iowa City High School is looking to push forward inclusivity through friendships. To do so, they’ve established the Iowa City Community Inclusion Club, formerly known as Best Buddies. The nonprofit aims to establish friendships among high schoolers with intellectual disabilities and those without disabilities. The club has hosted activities like...
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
haverfordclerk.com

The New Latinx Cultural Center: An Inclusive Gathering Place for the Latinx Community and Beyond

La Casa Hispánica has historically been an off-campus community house for members of Haverford’s Latinx population. In 2020, the administration decided to sell the original La Casa. The Latinx community was dissatisfied that the College had not prioritized creating an inclusive space for its Latinx students, especially since Haverford’s partner schools, Swarthmore and Penn, provided such spaces for their Latinx communities. So, in spring 2020, the Alliance of Latin American Students (ALAS) launched a call to action to advocate for a community space. In the 2020–21 academic year, ALAS created a committee to finalize the organization of a new space.
HAVERFORD, PA
information-age.com

Open source, diversity and inclusion — is the community doing enough?

Matt Yonkovit, Head of Open Source at Percona, asks if the open source community doing a good enough job around diversity and inclusion?. What are your first impressions when you hear the words “open source?”. I associate them with community, providing open access to code, and making it easier for...
TECHNOLOGY
Seattle Times

How equity and inclusion build safer medical systems, stronger communities

The legacy of racism plays out in damaging ways every day, but in the medical space it can have drastic consequences. “People of color often are not believed when they’re complaining about pain, so they don’t get pain medication,” says Dr. Nwando Anyaoku, chief health equity officer at Swedish Health Services.
HEALTH SERVICES
University of Arkansas

Let's Talk Diversity: Moving from Inequity and Inclusion to Action

Register now to hear guest speaker Richard Rothstein, author of The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America, from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, via Zoom. The Northwest Arkansas Council, Walmart, Engage NWA, Sam M. Walton College of Business and the Dr. Barbara A. Lofton...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Fremont Tribune

Community Action selects Loughman as new CEO

The Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders County Board of Directors recently announced that after more than 10 years with the agency, Heather Loughman has been named its new CEO. Loughman will begin her role on Oct. 31, succeeding the current CEO, Vi See, who will retire after over 13 years of service.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
New Jersey Stage

Northern NJ Community Foundation's ArtsBergen Selects Tatyana Fazlalizadeh to Create Black Women's Mural Project

(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's ArtsBergen initiative has selected artist Tatyana Fazlalizadeh to create the "Women's Mural Project: Celebrating Black Suffragists and Black Women' in Englewood, New Jersey. The mural will celebrate Black women's voices, raise awareness about Black suffragists, and encourage civil discourse within the community. The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF) is a not-for-profit organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Law.com

As It Eyes IPO, Exterro Taps Prominent Discovery Expert as First-Ever GC

Jenny Hamilton said Hamilton will oversee HR and legal while contributing her industry expertise to the sales and engineering teams. She previously was deputy general counsel at the legal services firm HaystackID. While working at John Deere, she led its global evidence team, building its e-discovery, investigations and cross-border discovery...
BUSINESS
kptv.com

Bare Beauty Wax Studio Creates Inclusive Space for All Beauty Seekers

Personal beauty is for everybody! Bare Beauty Wax Studio works to create an inclusive, diverse space where all can receive beauty services free of judgment and full of love for the community. When Kara O’Connor took over the studio five years ago, it was her mission to create this type of environment and over the years she’s been able to do just that! In addition to the services she and fellow esthetician Caren Hendrix offer, Kara also showcases beauty products made by herself and other Portland makers. MORE’s Ayo Elise stopped by the studio to talk with Kara to learn more about what makes her space so welcoming and what beauty goodies you can pick up when you pop in.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy