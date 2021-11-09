ConocoPhillips reports $405 million third quarter Alaska profit; pays $369 million in taxes and invests $235 million
By Frontiersman.com
Frontiersman
5 days ago
ConocoPhillips Alaska reported a net income of $405 million in the third quarter of 2021 and paid close to that amount in taxes and royalties to government. The company also made substantial capital investments in the state in the same period. During this time the company paid an estimated...
