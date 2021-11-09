Girl Scouts research is key to building today’s leaders

Pepper Pike’s Girl Scout Travel Troop is seeking donations of gently used shoes and textiles. They are collecting these items to earn money for an educational trip to Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands in June 2022. The troop already collected 1,750 pairs of shoes but needs 2,250 more pairs to meet their goal of 4,000 pairs of shoes. The Girl Scouts are working with an organization that will pay them by the pound, then the shoes are shipped to undeveloped countries where walking is the main mode of transportation. Micro-entrepreneurs clean up the shoes and sell them. The troop is also collecting clothing and textiles, such as linens and bedding, and those items stay in Northeast Ohio. Donations can be dropped off at 125 Orange Tree Drive in Orange Village. Donors can also email GSTroop71672@gmail.com to arrange a pick-up. Donations are accepted through Nov. 15. There is also a collection box at Moreland Hills Village Hall, 4350 SOM Center Road.

PEPPER PIKE, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO