Studies have shown physical activity to increase good mental health. Social isolation and loneliness can perpetuate poor mental health. StrongBodies is an exercise program where you can participate at your own pace and where you are comfortable. This casual setting allows for time to converse and socialize as you are comfortable. Beyond the physical health benefits, participants also find this program to be helpful for their mental health. The National Institute on Aging encourages people to bring a friend with them to exercise to help keep up the motivation towards a healthier life. Not only does it help with accountability, it also helps with social well-being!

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO