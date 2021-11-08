First Generation Law Student Organization Co-Founder Adriana Hernandez ('22) on Navigating Law School as a First-Gen Student

Harvey Mudd’s focus is to educate students broadly in STEM so they are ready to find connections between these fields but also with enough exposure to non-STEM fields so they can understand the real world context. We believe that STEM in a vacuum is worse than no STEM at all. Thus, we want our students to be prepared to ask questions about whether their work is ethical, necessary, culturally accessible, financially accessible, how it’s going to impact other fields or industries, and how it’s going to impact real people.

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO