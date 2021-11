Pillow Castle has announced that on November 5 the Steam version of Superliminal will get a free multiplayer update titled Group Therapy. Each player will control a chess piece that can customize with different colors, outfits, and hats. Using Superliminal’s forced perspective gameplay, players can pick each other up to shrink or enlarge each other. The mode will be a competitive match that is touted as being a cross between a battle royale and racing game. Dozens of players will be matched together in a randomly generated levels with various objectives.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO