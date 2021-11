After falling out of the VCT NA Last Chance Qualifier tied for last place a week ago, it appears three players of FaZe Clan Valorant could be joining new teams next season. According to a report by George Geddes of Upcomer, Corey "corey" Nigra, Zachary "ZachaREEE" Lombardo and Shane "Rawkus" Flaherty are "open to leaving FaZe’s Valorant roster." Corey has reportedly been "one of the most in-demand players" after the VCT NA LCQ, while ZachaREEE and Rawkus are said to "likely receive offers from other teams during the offseason."

