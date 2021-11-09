The red, white and blue: Saturday’s Veterans Day parade paid tribute to our local service members

The Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 991, were proudly represented by Danny Cox, Dan Alley and R.R. Dahlgren in Saturday’s Veterans Day Parade. STUART WHITAKER

A parade of red, white and blue featuring veterans, county officials and community members, honored our local service members for Veterans Day Saturday in downtown Palestine.

The parade began at the Anderson County Courthouse and ended at Palestine Visitor Center and Farmers Market with a ceremony for the parade winners.

Among the floats and pageantry, the “Freedom Truck” was featured in the parade and was on display afterwards at the Visitor Center.

For those who missed it, another Veterans Day Parade is being held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at Northside Primary. Veterans are asked to drive through the back parking lot at Northside. Please turn off of Highway 155 onto Turner Drive, the road between the car dealership and apartments, entering the back drive of Northside. When you exit Northside, please turn right to keep the flow of traffic moving. Students will line the back driveway, the car rider drop off, to honor our local veterans.

And Palestine Independent School District is hosting a Veterans Day service at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 in the high school auditorium. All Veterans are welcome and light refreshments will be served.