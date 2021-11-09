CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palestine, TX

The red, white and blue: Saturday’s Veterans Day parade paid tribute to our local service members

By PENNYLYNN WEBB pwebb@palestineherald.com
Palestine Herald-Press
Palestine Herald-Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kr1G2_0cqqY3iL00
The Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 991, were proudly represented  by Danny Cox, Dan Alley and R.R. Dahlgren in Saturday’s Veterans Day Parade. STUART WHITAKER

A parade of red, white and blue featuring veterans, county officials and community members, honored our local service members for Veterans Day Saturday in downtown Palestine.

The parade began at the Anderson County Courthouse and ended at Palestine Visitor Center and Farmers Market with a ceremony for the parade winners.

Among the floats and pageantry, the “Freedom Truck” was featured in the parade and was on display afterwards at the Visitor Center.

For those who missed it, another Veterans Day Parade is being held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at Northside Primary. Veterans are asked to drive through the back parking lot at Northside. Please turn off of Highway 155 onto Turner Drive, the road between the car dealership and apartments, entering the back drive of Northside. When you exit Northside, please turn right to keep the flow of traffic moving. Students will line the back driveway, the car rider drop off, to honor our local veterans.

And Palestine Independent School District is hosting a Veterans Day service at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 in the high school auditorium. All Veterans are welcome and light refreshments will be served.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Queen sprains back, misses Remembrance Sunday service

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II missed out on the Remembrance Sunday service in London to pay tribute to Britain’s war dead because she sprained her back, Buckingham Palace said Sunday. The service is one of the most important events on the 95-year-old monarch’s calendar, and was meant to be...
U.K.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Palestine, TX
Government
Local
Texas Society
Palestine, TX
Society
County
Anderson County, TX
Anderson County, TX
Government
City
Palestine, TX
The Hill

Rittenhouse trial: Perils of weighing public opinion over evidence

With closing arguments scheduled for Monday in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, the jury will soon get one of the most politically and emotionally charged cases in history. The question, however, is whether the prosecutors practically closed this case before it began in 2020. They followed a long pattern of prosecutors rushing indictments and overcharging defendants in high-profile cases. Even with the court agreeing to a key favorable instruction, the prosecution may have doomed this case by responding to the weight of public opinion rather than to the weight of the evidence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Gadhafi's son announces candidacy for president of Libya

The son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi announced Sunday his candidacy for the country's presidential election next month, Libya's election agency said. Seif al-Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity related to a 2011 uprising, submitted his...
WORLD
The Hill

Hackers access FBI email system, spam 100,000 accounts

Hackers accessed the FBI’s email system and sent spam to 100,000 accounts on Saturday, according to the Spamhaus Project, an email spam watchdog group. The organization posted an example on Twitter of one of the emails that were sent to thousands of accounts. The email bears the subject “Urgent: Threat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Northside Primary
The Hill

'SNL' knocks Cruz for labeling Big Bird vaccine tweet 'propaganda'

“Saturday Night Live” knocked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode for labeling a tweet by Big Bird about vaccines as “propaganda.”. The show opened with an episode of “Ted Cruz Street,” a parody of the children’s show “Sesame Street,” which, according to "SNL," aired on “Newsmax Kids.”
NFL
Palestine Herald-Press

Palestine Herald-Press

Palestine, TX
760
Followers
42
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Palestine Herald-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy