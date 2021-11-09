CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch: Coutinho discusses Xavi appointment as Barcelona coach

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has welcomed the appointment of new coach Xavi. Coutinho was in Brazil after his recall to the Selecao squad by coach Tite as Xavi was being...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Xavi Hernández to return to Barcelona as its new coach

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has announced that former midfielder Xavi Hernández will become its next coach. The Spanish club says he will sign on through 2024. The 41-year-old Xavi left Barcelona in 2015 after helping it win 25 titles in 17 seasons. He was also key to Spain winning the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships. Reserve team coach Sergi Barjuan has led Barcelona since last week’s firing of Ronald Koeman. Xavi has been at Qatari club Al-Sadd since leaving Barcelona, first as a player and then as coach. His goal will be to restore Barcelona’s passing attack. But he inherits an impoverished team now without ex-teammate Lionel Messi.
SOCCER
goal.com

Eto'o welcomes Xavi 'home' as new Barcelona coach

The Blaugrana are closing in on a deal to make their former captain succeed Ronald Koeman at the helm. Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o has welcomed his former teammate Xavi back to Barcelona as the new club manager. The Spanish giants are working to confirm the signing of the 41-year-old after...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi eyeing Chelsea midfielder Saul

Barcelona are eyeing Chelsea midfielder Saul Niguez. The Spain international is on-loan at Chelsea this season from Atletico Madrid. However, his commitment to the deal has come into question after failing to secure a regular start under manager Thomas Tuchel. El Chiringuito says Barca, where new coach Xavi has just...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavi
Person
Philippe Coutinho
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi ready for Daniel Alves to immediately join training

Barcelona will have to wait to register new signing Daniel Alves. Sport says Alves will not be able to be registered until January 1, when the transfer window opens again. He will in theory be one of three signings Barcelona want to make. He won three Champions Leagues, six Spanish...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

LaLiga president Tebas: Barcelona teen Fati can match Mbappe star power

LaLiga president Javier Tebas says Barcelona teen Ansu Fati can have same star power as PSG ace Kylian Mbappe. Tebas has told El Partidazo de Cope that Barcelona star Fati is as good as if not better than Kylian Mbappe. Paris Saint-Germain striker Mbappe is wanted by Real Madrid and...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Barcelona identify three Chelsea targets for January loan raid

Barcelona have plans to raid Chelsea in January for a new loan signing. Sport says Barca have already drafted up a list of alternatives should they fail to land Manchester City's England international Raheem Sterling. Barca could turn to Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi or Christian Pulisic to bolster their attacking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

What's at stake in CONMEBOL qualifiers, including Lionel Messi's injury status and Argentina vs. Brazil

So here we are. It's not quite the end but the outcome is fast approaching. As South America prepares for the final two rounds of the calendar year, this World Cup campaign, one that has included on- and off-the-pitch drama and ongoing factors due to the pandemic, is getting closer to a clearer picture. We're not there yet, and the table is indeed anxiously tight, but after next week, we should be able to at least understand the contenders from the pretenders.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Discounts#Selecao#Tribal Football
CBS News

Paris Saint-Germain player Aminata Diallo arrested after teammate Kheira Hamraoui was pulled from car and beaten

Paris Saint-Germain women's footballer Aminata Diallo faced further questioning from police Thursday during a second day of detention over the assault of a teammate. Diallo was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with a vicious attack on fellow midfielder Kheira Hamraoui last week who was pulled from a car and beaten on the legs with an iron bar by two masked men.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Kane fires England to brink of Qatar, Italy held by Switzerland

Harry Kane scored a first half hat-trick as England romped towards the 2022 World Cup with a 5-0 thrashing of Albania, but Italy still have work to do to reach Qatar after a 1-1 draw with Switzerland. England still need a point to mathematically qualify when they visit San Marino on Monday, but boast a three-point lead and six-goal advantage on goal difference over Poland, who sealed at least a playoff place with a 4-1 win over 10-man Andorra. The Three Lions can look ahead to Qatar with confidence as they bounced back to form at Wembley in style with all the goals coming before half-time. "The first half was fantastic, as well as we've played for a long time," said England boss Gareth Southgate.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Barcelona hail return of ‘absolute legend’ Xavi as coach

Barcelona (AFP) – Barcelona confirmed the return of Xavi Hernandez as coach on Saturday, with the legendary midfielder facing an immense challenge to restore the fallen Spanish giants to their former glory. The Spaniard left Camp Nou to play for Al Sadd in 2015, after making 767 appearances for the...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

FC Barcelona News: 4 November 2021; Xavi negotiations continue, Philippe Coutinho to leave in January

With Gavi, Ansu Fati and Nico all in the starting XI against Dynamo Kyiv, Barça became the first Liga team to line up for a Champions League game with three teenagers. Marc Andre Ter Stegen posted a great performance against Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday. The German stopper, along with Ansu Fati’s goals and a fine a—round display by the team were able to earn the first win under Sergi Barjuan.
SOCCER
The Independent

Newcastle director Amanda Staveley hopes to end ban on owner-related sponsorship

Newcastle director Amanda Staveley hopes a temporary ban on owner-related sponsorship deals will end in a fortnight and is “looking forward” to taking down the Sports Direct branding linked to unpopular former owner Mike Ashley.Last month 18 Premier League clubs backed a move to temporarily block Newcastle doing any new deals linked to their Saudi Arabian ownership, something Staveley admitted had come as a “shock” and which had given the club “a big battering”.Staveley is part of an eight-club Premier League working group looking at permanent regulations around related-party sponsorship deals, with the aim of ensuring any contracts agreed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Roma coach Mourinho targeting Man Utd fullback Dalot

Roma coach Jose Mourinho is targeting Manchester United fullback Diogo Dalot. Sky Italia says Mourinho is interested in being reunited with Dalot and could turn to his former club in January as he looks to bolster his defensive options. The Portuguese signed his compatriot from Porto in the summer of...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy