Mark your calendars; Tuesday’s blue blood clash in the Big Apple promises to be a spicy one full of top-class players, coaches and atmosphere. Basketball is back, and with it comes an exciting opening day between two giants of the game. It’s No. 9 Duke against No. 10 Kentucky, Mike Krzyzewski versus John Calipari. As the Blue Devils prepare themselves for a trial by fire following an exhibition-game blowout win against Winston-Salem State, there are plenty of storylines to follow and plenty of star names to watch. Without further delay, here are five things to look for as Duke takes on Kentucky in Madison Square Garden this Tuesday.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO