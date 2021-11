What will it take to convince you that the Covid epidemic is finished? We have now been out of lockdown for four months. When the final restrictions were lifted on July 19, the seven-day average rate of new infections in the UK was 45,462, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The most recent statistics show that number having fallen to 35,055, even in spite of a slight uptick in recent days.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 15 HOURS AGO