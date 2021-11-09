CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galaxy S22 might go all out on Snapdragon 898

By Ewdison Then
 4 days ago
For years, Samsung has always been a two-processor house. It split its flagship series between Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors and its own Exynos silicon. The latter, however, has become quite controversial in the past years, and it seems that the drama might reach its peak in a few months. According to the latest rumor, the premier Galaxy S22 series will all be powered by the Snapdragon 898, with barely or no room for the much-awaited Exynos 2200.

The split between Snapdragon and Exynos chips in different markets has always been a controversial one for users, but it has come to a head in the past few years. The performance discrepancy between processors of the same generation, often in favor of Qualcomm, has caused many users to wish they could acquire models from different countries. Conversely, Samsung’s own execs and employees have been embarrassed when the company’s mobile business didn’t go with its own Exynos processors for Galaxy S phones sold on its own turf.

Rather than getting better with the Exynos 2200, things might actually take a turn for the worse. Echoing rumors a few months back, LetsGoDigital’s source now claims that all Galaxy S22 models will use the upcoming Snapdragon 898 (or 895) instead of the equivalent Exynos. That includes not only the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ but even the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

If this comes to pass, users in all markets might have reason to rejoice, but it will come at Samsung’s expense. The Exynos 2200 has largely been hyped by rumors, especially considering the AMD graphics tech that is expected to level up the chip’s performance, especially in gaming. Benchmarks haven’t been conclusive but seem to at least be on par with leaked figures for the Snapdragon 898 instead of being slower or weaker.

Of course, there’s still a chance that Samsung will make available Exynos 2220 Galaxy S22 models in some markets, particularly in South Korea. Given the untested performance of Samsung’s next-gen chip, it might be a safer bet to do limited runs of those models first. The global semiconductor situation also makes taking such big risks less feasible, so it might actually be in Samsung’s best interests to go all Qualcomm, at least for next year.

Galaxy S22 design might actually be a good thing

The Galaxy S22 series could be a tough one for Samsung next year. Arriving hot on the heels of the Galaxy S21 FE’s rumored launch, the phones might have a mix of features that would seem stuck in 2021. The smaller battery might be the most offensive rumored detail about the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+, but the unchanged design might also put off a few people. That said, that same design could still work in Samsung’s favor, especially considering what other choices there are.
Samsung Galaxy S22: Release Date, Price, and Leaks

The year isn’t over yet, but most of the interesting smartphones for 2021 have already been launched by now. Market analysts, tech pundits, and smartphone fans who haven’t yet made a purchase this year will undoubtedly be looking forward to what 2022 will bring. If all goes according to rumors, Samsung will be the one opening the new year with the Galaxy S21 FE then followed by the Galaxy S22 flagship series. We have, by now, heard almost all there is to be heard from unofficial sources, giving us our clearest view of what Samsung has planned for the first half of 2022.
Defunct Mobile Phone Brands We Wish Were Still Around

The smartphone market is a fiercely competitive and fast-changing one. Over the years since Apple introduced the iPhone, we have seen giants fall, and new ones take their place even as Samsung and Apple continue their almost never-ending rivalry. Some of those names that have already faded into the background still evoke some fond emotions from those who may be old enough to remember them. While the chances of them returning to their former selves, let alone their former glory, is nigh impossible now, there are still some brands that we wish continued to do business in the unique way they knew how.
If You Have an Android, You May Lose This Service as of Nov. 1

Now that we're back to being out and about, our phones are a vital resource, connecting us with a multitude of services while on-the-go. Unfortunately, the more than 2.5 billion people using an Android operating system worldwide could be at risk of losing one of these important services soon. The company behind one very popular app recently announced that it will no longer support certain Android devices, as of Nov. 1. Read on to find out what essential service you could be losing next month.
Galaxy S22, S22+ To Feature An Unchanged Camera Design

Samsung usually keeps the rear camera design consistent across its latest flagship models. The Galaxy S21 series, for example, had the Contour Cut Camera on all three models, a design that blends the camera housing seamlessly with the phone’s frame. But things might change a bit with the upcoming Galaxy S22 series. The vanilla Galaxy S22 and S22+ may sport a different camera island than the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Galaxy S22 Components Have Entered Mass Production

According to a new report by WinFuture.de, Samsung has put into motion the mass production of Galaxy S22 components. This essentially means that mass production for the Galaxy S22 started, in a way. The Galaxy S22 components have entered the mass production stage, it seems. The source states that this...
Former Samsung employee tips off Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus design

Information for the Galaxy S22 Ultra has already been heavily leaked for the past month, but that is less true for the more affordable variants, namely the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus. Thanks to a report from a former Samsung employee known as Super Roader, as well as visual renders from digital artist Snoreyn, we now have an idea of what both phones might look like (via LetsGoDigital).
