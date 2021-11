ALPENA — After working hard all long season, a quartet of Alpena High school runners hopes to end the year on a high note. Alpena seniors Hayden Allen and Madi Szymanski, sophomore Emma Dickins, and freshman Kaelyn Heath will all compete in the Division 1 state cross country finals this weekend at Michigan International Speedway in hopes of earning all-state honors by finishing inside the top 30.

