Marshall Davis Wine 2019 Pinot Noir, Yamhill-Carlton, $25

Among the Pacific Northwest’s most remarkable young operations is headed up by Puget Sound winemaker/distiller Christine Stoecklein. The inspiration to produce traditional German-Franconian wines and fruit-based brandy led her from the East Coast and is driven by family traditions that stretch back to 1870. Her precision with various eau de vie products has earned her a string of gold medals, including Best Brandy at the 2020 John Barleycorn Awards for her impeccable Bartlett pear bottlings. Now, her young grape vines are coming into their own at her 100-acre estate overlooking Camano Island, and Siegerrebe — a cross of Gewürztraminer and Madeleine Angevine — is a natural fit near the Salish Sea. There’s the classically gorgeous nose of grapefruit from the Gewürz, joined by lavender, white pepper, apricot glacée and mango. Delicate yet juicy on the attack, it’s a dry Gewürz lover’s delight as a slight bit of spritzy acidity lifts this to another level. She ferments out all of the sugar, which highlights the finish of jasmine, flint and lingering pink grapefruit pith. Stoecklein’s devotion to Germany is even displayed atop her bottles — the stylish Vinolok glass cork was first engineered by Alcoa’s laboratory near the Upper Rhine. Öömrang wines are available at Patini’s Grill in downtown Stanwood. Enjoy with lobster bisque, smoked salmon, shellfish, potato dishes, curries or a bowl of duck pho. This wine earned a gold medal at the 2021 Great Northwest Invitational Wine Competition and landed at No. 8 on The Seattle Times year-end list of Top 20 Northwest Wines of 2021.

STANWOOD, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO