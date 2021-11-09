CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall Davis Wine 2019 Pinot Noir, Yamhill-Carlton, $25

By Great Northwest Wine
greatnorthwestwine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a decade ago, 2011, when Matt Marshall, Ryan Marshall and Sean Davis launched their brand in Yamhill County and soon began pouring their...

greatnorthwestwine.com

vinepair.com

Wenzlau Vineyard 'The Drawing Board' Estate Pinot Noir 2017

All-Day Sipping, Dinner Parties, Wine And Cheese Night. Wenzlau Vineyard 'The Drawing Board' Estate Pinot Noir 2017 Review. This wine is very aromatic and smells like cherries, fresh-turned soil, and a whiff of cinnamon. It has nice, light, and bright acidity that holds up the medium body without sacrificing the core of fruit.
Reverse Wine Snob

Villa Wolf Sparkling Pinot Noir Rosé - Mouthwatering

The crisp and refreshing Villa Wolf Sparkling Pinot Noir Rosé from Germany. Pinot Noir Sparkling Rosé from Pfalz, Germany. The wine is fermented in stainless steel and uses the Charmat method with the secondary fermentation that creates the bubbles happening in large tanks. The wine is classified as "Extra Dry" and has 16.1 g/L of residual sugar.
vinepair.com

Cambria Estate Winery Julia's Vineyard Pinot Noir 2018

Dinner Parties, Pleasing A Crowd, Wine And Cheese Night. Cambria Estate Winery Julia's Vineyard Pinot Noir 2018 Review. This wine smells like cherries, fresh earth, and a dollop of cinnamon. It has a tight fruit core with a slight tannin on the palate. There is a little bit of a grip, making this a well-balanced bottle with good acidity.
vinepair.com

Scribe Pinot Noir 2018

Dinner Parties, Treat Yo'self, Wine And Cheese Night. Unctuous and fruity as it opens up, this wine is filled with deep, ripe smells of bright strawberries, cherries, and cranberries. It's a little smoky, bringing a nice layer to this wine. It would be a great wine and cheese wine bottle.
winemag.com

From Riesling to Pinot Noir, 12 Ageworthy German Wines to Try

Consumer studies show that most wine purchased in the United States is consumed within weeks after purchase, and that less than 10% of wines purchased are squirreled away for aging. Indeed, most wines are intended to be consumed young, but with a little bit of patience, maturation opens a whole new dimension of enjoyment for wine lovers. Among the best candidates for cellaring are quality German wines.
vinepair.com

Volatus Pinot Noir 2020

Dinner Parties, Relaxing After Work, Wine And Cheese Night. This wine smells like bright, sweet, juicy, cherry Starburst! It is very balanced palate with good concentration and great natural acidity, leaving enough fruit to fill it out.
greatnorthwestwine.com

Nine Hats Wines 2019 Riesling, Columbia Valley, $14

Best Buy! While it comes from the same house with roots in the Horse Heaven Hills and White Bluffs, it would be misnomer to view this bottling as declassified Poet’s Leap. Gilles Nicault and his team approach this Riesling project as a bit less dry, and it’s charming from the opening of tropical aromas, lovely dustiness and white peach. There’s jasmine, lavender and melon on the palate that’s delicous with a touch of sweetness (1.2% residual sugar) that’s tightened up by a twist of lemon peel. Suggested pairings include sushi, fried chicken and spicy Thai fare.
Wenatchee World

Wines of the Week

Editor’s note: Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Double Gold Medal status to these wines. The Montepulciano from Martin Scott Winery earned Best of Class honors. Martin Scott Winery. 2017 Montepulciano, Columbia Valley, $32 (65 cases) Judges’ notes: Three times in the past decade Mike...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
moneyweek.com

Wine of the week: snap up this soon-to-be legendary Californian pinot

2018 Littorai, The Pivot Vineyard Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, California. £470 in bond for six bottles, rennaisancevintners.com; £380 in bond for six bottles, Wimbledon Wine Cellar 020-8540 9979. The topic of top-end Californian pinot noir might seem a little esoteric, but I cannot get through this week without flagging up...
vinepair.com

Dutton Ranch Pinot Noir 2019

Cooking And Sipping, Dinner With The Parents, Holiday Meals. Bright and light on the palate, this high-acid bottling is a crowd-pleaser with a little something for everyone at the table. With a earthy florality, this bottling has a little something for everyone at the table.
greatnorthwestwine.com

Valley View Winery 2019 Anna Maria Chardonnay, Applegate Valley, $24

The Wisnovsky family has produced a Chardonnay in Southern Oregon since 1979, and they earned gold medals at two of Oregon’s largest competitions with this reserve release from Stepping Stone Vineyard, a cooler site at a higher elevation than the nearby winery. Brothers Mark and Michael named this tier is named for their mother, who founded Valley View near Jacksonville in 1972. Restrained aromas of lemon oil, jasmine, green pea and bell pepper offer more fruit on the palate, which brings a wave of Asian pear, starfruit and lemon curd, making for a pleasing mouthfeel that’s finished with a lick of pineapple.
winefolly.com

Wine Blends – Wine Folly Wine Club 004

This month’s wine club shipment theme is “Wine Blends.”. We’ll be tasting four blended wines to discover how winemakers use different grapes to create balance. Blending creates smoothness in wine by enlisting each grape variety for its aroma, taste, or texture. Together, each variety contributes to a blended wine that tastes complete.
greatnorthwestwine.com

Valcan Cellars 2017 “El Torero” Tempranillo, Rogue Valley, $32

Famed Argentine footballer Juan Román Riquelme — aka “El Torero” — is the namesake for Juan Pablo Valot’s work with Tempranillo from Belmont Vineyard in Southern Oregon. This is inky, savory and spicy from the kickoff as black olive, pie cherry, black pepper and blackcurrant candy aromas pick up flavors of dried purple fruit and green peppercorns. The muscular yet fruity structure features ample acidity to wash over those tannins, making it a good fit for the cellar and a match for pork ribs and well-marbled steak.
greatnorthwestwine.com

Mosquito Fleet Winery 2018 SS Dix Cabernet Sauvignon, Walla Walla Valley, $42

For the second straight vintage, this Kitsap Peninsula producer has earned our top rating for his work with Pepper Bridge Vineyard fruit. This year, winemaker Brian Peterson added to the structure by blending in Petit Verdot (5%), Merlot (4%) and Cabernet Franc (1%) to help create complex aromas of chai spices, black cherry, blackcurrant, sweet herbs and moist earth. Inside, there’s remarkable texture akin to a fist in a velvet glove as those blackish blue fruit tones are delivered in a ripe and penetrating fashion that make for a juicy rather than abrasive finish. It’s no surprise that Peterson’s 2018 Petit Verdot ranked No. 10 on The Seattle Times year-end list.
SFGate

If you pour just one wine this Thanksgiving, make it this food-friendly pinot noir

Holidays are approaching, so here are some worthy wines to help us celebrate without straining our budgets. For Hanukkah, which begins Nov. 28, we have two kosher wines. For Thanksgiving and beyond, we have a stellar pinot noir from the Santa Rita Hills area of Santa Barbara County in California, plus two affordable high-quality bubblies, from Mendocino County and from Oregon's Willamette Valley.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
comomag.com

On Cloud Wine

ElderBlossom View Orchard and Winery takes a creative spin on a new ingredient. White, red, rosé — the possibilities are endless, and they don’t stop with grapes. Though many of us are used to grape wines, and maybe even strawberry or plum wines, a new fruit has taken the Mid-Missouri wine world by storm: elderberry.
Reverse Wine Snob

Primo Pinot INSIDER DEAL! Center of Effort Edna Valley Estate Pinot Noir

This 93-point beauty is over 40% off for the next day. It's another delicious, perfect 10 splurge for your Christmas table. Earlier this week we brought you a special Howell Mountain Cab splurge for your upcoming Christmas celebrations. Today, we've got another, more traditional pick for your holiday meals - Pinot Noir. Just like that deal, we gave this wine a Taste rating of 10 and we're offering it here today at a huge discount off the normal price.
Reverse Wine Snob

Perfect 10 INSIDER DEAL! Furthermore Wines Russian River Valley Pinot

Bring home this Gold Medal winner for Thanksgiving! Check out our monster discount on this $50 wine. Pinot Noir is the classic pairing for Thanksgiving dinner and it's also the perfect time to impress your friends and family with the serious stuff. That is exactly what we have here today with this beautiful Russian River Valley Pinot Noir.
greatnorthwestwine.com

Öömrang Hüs 2020 Estate Siegerrebe, Puget Sound, $75

Among the Pacific Northwest’s most remarkable young operations is headed up by Puget Sound winemaker/distiller Christine Stoecklein. The inspiration to produce traditional German-Franconian wines and fruit-based brandy led her from the East Coast and is driven by family traditions that stretch back to 1870. Her precision with various eau de vie products has earned her a string of gold medals, including Best Brandy at the 2020 John Barleycorn Awards for her impeccable Bartlett pear bottlings. Now, her young grape vines are coming into their own at her 100-acre estate overlooking Camano Island, and Siegerrebe — a cross of Gewürztraminer and Madeleine Angevine — is a natural fit near the Salish Sea. There’s the classically gorgeous nose of grapefruit from the Gewürz, joined by lavender, white pepper, apricot glacée and mango. Delicate yet juicy on the attack, it’s a dry Gewürz lover’s delight as a slight bit of spritzy acidity lifts this to another level. She ferments out all of the sugar, which highlights the finish of jasmine, flint and lingering pink grapefruit pith. Stoecklein’s devotion to Germany is even displayed atop her bottles — the stylish Vinolok glass cork was first engineered by Alcoa’s laboratory near the Upper Rhine. Öömrang wines are available at Patini’s Grill in downtown Stanwood. Enjoy with lobster bisque, smoked salmon, shellfish, potato dishes, curries or a bowl of duck pho. This wine earned a gold medal at the 2021 Great Northwest Invitational Wine Competition and landed at No. 8 on The Seattle Times year-end list of Top 20 Northwest Wines of 2021.
STANWOOD, WA
Robb Report

How to Make a Trinidad Sour, a Dynamic Firecracker of a Cocktail

Let’s say there are two kinds of cocktails. One kind tries to charm you with subtlety and nuance, each ingredient briefly highlighted on the palate before handing off to another, the whole experience elegant and refined as a jazz quartet. These can be great. The Trinidad Sour, however, is not that kind of cocktail. The Trinidad Sour is the other kind. Anyone who works behind a cocktail bar will be frequently asked for the so-called Bartender’s Choice, an appeal to the bartender’s mental cocktail rolodex, the request to “make me something.” When the same person asks enough times, the bartender will occasionally want...
