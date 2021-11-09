CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh 29, Chicago 27

Pit_Harris 10 run (Boswell kick), 9:42. Pit_Freiermuth 4 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 13:22. Pit_Freiermuth 10 pass from Roethlisberger (kick failed), 2:08. Chi_Mooney 15 run (Santos kick),...

Monday Night Football: Chicago Bears @ Pittsburgh Steelers Live Thread & Game Information

Week nine of the 2021 calendar winds up with this week’s Monday Night Football showdown. Tonight’s matchup is a showdown between the AFC North and the NFC North. The AFC North’s Pittsburgh Steelers come into week nine on a three-game winning streak having defeated the Denver Broncos, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Cleveland Browns in order. The Steelers, before the win streak, were sitting at one and four and everyone was asking what was wrong with the Steelers and was Big Ben finally done? Well, Big Ben might be done but the Steelers have done enough to keep them in the previous three games only giving up an average of 16.
NFL
