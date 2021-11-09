Watch: Inter Milan coach Inzaghi happy with AC Milan point

Jose Mourinho’s Roma host AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico tonight in a highly-anticipated Serie A clash.Milan entered the gameweek in second place in the standings, level on points with leaders Napoli, while Roma came into the weekend in fourth spot – nine points off this evening’s opponents.Mourinho’s team secured a 0-0 draw with Napoli last weekend, before earning a 2-1 win at Cagliari in their most recent outing. Prior to that game, Roma suffered a stunning 6-1 defeat by Bodo Glimt in the Europa Conference League.Milan, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their first 10 Serie A matches this season,...
Comments / 0