Watch: Inter Milan coach Inzaghi happy with AC Milan point

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Two of the Premier League’s in-form teams go head-to-head at the London Stadium when West Ham hosts Liverpool. The Hammers have lost only twice all season. The Reds are unbeaten in 16 matches since the start of the season and have scored 47 goals in all competitions. Liverpool can extend its unbeaten run to 26 matches, which would beat the club’s all-time league landmark set by Bob Paisley’s 1982 team. It’s not been going as well for former manager Rafa Benitez across Merseyside, where Everton hosts Tottenham. Benitez’s tenure at Goodison Park got off to an encouraging start but a draw with Manchester United has been followed by defeats to West Ham, Watford and Wolverhampton. The season has been derailed by significant injuries to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure. Antonio Conte won his first match in charge of Tottenham in the Europa Conference League and the challenge now begins to close the five-point gap on the top four. Mikel Arteta reaches 100 games in charge of Arsenal against Watford. The Spaniard took over in December 2019 and has won the FA Cup and Community Shield since replacing Unai Emery but hasn’t been able to return Arsenal to the Champions League. The Gunners are three points from fourth place after 10 games. Leeds is three points above the relegation zone as it hosts mid-table Leicester.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO