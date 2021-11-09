CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PM Modi extends greetings to people of Uttarakhand on state's foundation day

Birmingham Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on the occasion of the state's foundation day. PM Modi also lauded the development work done in the state over...

www.birminghamstar.com

Birmingham Star

Yogi Adityanath extends greeting to people on Diwali

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Diwali. The UP Chief Minister said, "Hearty Diwali greetings to the people of the state. We have 16 and a half lakh government employees and 4 lakh police forces in the state. I appeal to all of them to adopt a family and celebrate Diwali with them. Distribute sweets to the children."Speaking on the Deepotsav, Yogi said, "Deepotsava in Ayodhya became an important event of the nation and the world. This year in Ayodhya, 9 lakh diyas will be lit. This 9 lakh represents houses where people started residing, under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban. We have provided houses to 43 Lakh people so far in rural and urban schemes."The administration has made extensive security arrangements in Ayodhya for Deepotsav ahead of Diwali.
INDIA
Birmingham Star

Uttarakhand Governor takes salute at ceremonial parade on state's formation day

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.) on Tuesday took the salute at the ceremonial parade being held at Police Lines in Dehradun on the occasion of the state's formation day. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to the people of...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

RSS welcomes PM Modi's meeting with Pope Francis

Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], October 31 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Saturday welcomed the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Pope Francis in the Vatican. He said India believes in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. "It is natural for a head of State to meet another head of...
INDIA
milwaukeesun.com

Kedarnath Temple decked up ahead of PM Modi's visit

Uttarakhand [India], November 4 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttarakhand, the Kedarnath Temple was illuminated with colourful lighting on Thursday evening. The 'Aarti' also performed at Kedarnath Temple this evening. Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Dr S S Sandhu visited the Shri Kedar Nath Dham site to review...
INDIA
ntvhoustonnews.com

India’s PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers near Pakistan border

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers near the country’s border with Pakistan in Kashmir on Thursday (November 4). Modi planted trees, distributed sweets, and paid tribute to fallen soldiers in the Jammu and Kashmir state. Diwali marks the return of the Hindu God Prince, Rama, his wife...
INDIA
The Independent

Indian women forced to wade through toxic foam to pray in Delhi river

Images of Hindu women in India wading through a river full of toxic foam to observe a festival in New Delhi have gone viral on social media, prompting critcism by experts and the public about government inaction.A layer of white froth floats over the Yamuna river in east Delhi this season, as it does every year, amid peak pollution levels in the Indian capital.Environmental experts believe the Yamuna river’s toxic waste is likely to remain, even as authorities try their best, and fail, to dissuade devotees from venturing into the river.The Yamuna is a holy river, and this is...
RELIGION
Birmingham Star

PM Modi meets US Congressional delegation, appreciates their role in deepening India-US friendship

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met a US Congressional delegation here and appreciated the support and constructive role of the US Congress in deepening the India-US partnership. "Met a US Congressional delegation led by Senator @JohnCornyn and consisting of Senators @MikeCrapo, @SenTuberville, @SenMikeLee...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

OIC falling for Islamabad's false narrative on Kashmir, says PoK activist

Glasgow [UK], November 13 (ANI): A Kashmiri political activist has lambasted the visit of a delegation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) this week. Dr. Amjad Ayub Mirza alleged that OIC was stoking up the Kashmir issue at the behest of Islamabad to advance the...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

No COVID-19 test for children under five travelling to India: Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Children under five years of age are exempted from both pre-and-post-arrival testing upon arrival in India, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. However, if they are found to be symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during the home quarantine period, they...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Birmingham Star

Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 132nd birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday paid tributes to the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 132nd birth anniversary at Shantivan in the national capital. In India, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect...
INDIA
Birmingham Star

Odisha CM launches distribution of smart health cards

Bargarh (Odisha) [India], November 14 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday launched the distribution of Smart Health Cards under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in Bargarh district. As many as 3.64 lakh people in the district will be given the Health Cards. At present, 11 districts including...
HEALTH
milwaukeesun.com

PM Modi to inaugurate Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati Railway Station tomorrow

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, Bhopal's Habibganj Railway Station was renamed as Rani Kamlapati Railway Station. The revamped station will be inaugurated on November 15 by PM Modi. It is the first world-class model station in the country and has all...
INDIA
Birmingham Star

V Muraleedharan's visit to Uganda contributed to consolidation of bilateral ties, sets roadmap for future engagements: MEA

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan's visit to Uganda contributed to the consolidation of India-Uganda relations on the entire gamut of bilateral, regional and international issues, and set out a road map for future engagements. Muraleedharan paid an...
INDIA
Birmingham Star

Being from Kerala and winning Khel Ratna is big thing for me, says Sreejesh

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): India men's hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh on Saturday expressed his gratitude after being conferred with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award on Saturday. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, wrestler Ravi Kumar, para shooter Avani Lekhara, hockey star PR Sreejesh, Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri...
SPORTS
Birmingham Star

Islamic Emirate minister Muttaqi urges global community to engage with Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 13 (ANI): Islamic Emirate acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has urged the international community to engage with Afghanistan, stating that pressure on Afghanistan would not resolve the current challenges in the country. Talking at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad on Friday, Muttaqi said that the...
MIDDLE EAST
Birmingham Star

Pakistan oppn lashes out at Imran Khan govt over piling up of loans, energy crisis

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 14 (ANI): Pakistan opposition has slammed Imran Khan-led government over piling up of massive loans, unprecedented devaluation of rupee and deepening energy crisis in the country. The News International reported that Senator Sherry has said that the Pakistan government continues to maintain its indefensible position on mismanagement...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

