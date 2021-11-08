Builders FirstSource Stock Added To IBD 50, IBD Sector Leaders Watchlists Today

Amidst the current momentum in the stock market, renewable energy stocks continue to gain. Rightfully so as the need for the industry grows by the moment. This would be due to the ongoing climate crisis, whereby global warming is becoming a more pressing issue. Accordingly, this is where the broader renewable energy sector comes into play. By transitioning to cleaner sources of energy and more sustainable alternatives, most nations hope to reduce their carbon emissions. This, in theory, could serve to help slow down the negative effects of global warming.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO