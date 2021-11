After blowing two leads out west before getting dismantled by Calgary, the Rangers could have packed it in and faked it against the Panthers. Instead, they came out with a bang, getting a big first goal by Chris Kreider on the powerplay. They then weathered the storm and Igor Shesterkin was being Shesterkin, keeping the Rangers in it while the ice tilted. Adam Fox’s late goal in the first was a game changer.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO