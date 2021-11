Missing a trio of top performers, Caps aim to fill in by committee in key divisional tilt against Philly, more. The Long Division - Philadelphia visits Capital One Arena on Saturday night as the Caps face a divisional foe for the third time this season. Washington enters the game two points ahead of Philly in the ultra-competitive Metropolitan Division, where the eight teams have combined for a total of just 16 regulation losses to date. Each of the other three NHL divisions has racked up more than twice that total so far.

