Kyper reported yesterday that they are undergoing extension talks with Jack Campbell. He is right. I do think also that Toronto has let it be known that they might be interested in potentially doing something with their blue line. I don’t know exactly what has been said, but I think they have kind of let it be known that one of their D on the right side might be available. I would suspect that it’s potentially Dermott, but I don’t know if they have actually identified the player. I don’t think it’s Holl or anything like that even though he has been struggling.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO