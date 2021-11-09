CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Denver Nuggets shut down the Miami Heat at home

By Gage Bridgford
denverstiffs.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat started out the first quarter of their Monday night matchup trading buckets for the first few minutes before the Nuggets went on a run to take a 21-12 lead midway through the quarter behind a strong shooting start from Monte Morris, who was 4-of-4,...

The recent altercations in the NBA have given room for pundits to give their two cents on who the tough players are in the league, and Kendrick Perkins took the opportunity to say his piece. What birthed this conversation was the squabble between reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris.
OK, let’s see if we can unpack this for you. On Monday night, late in a not-very-close ballgame between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, Nikola Jokic took the ball in transition, pushed it up the floor, and attempted a pass from half court when he was fouled by the Heat’s Markieff Morris, who appeared to leave a little elbow in Jokic’s midsection. That lit the reigning NBA MVP’s very short fuse, and he responded by steamrolling Morris from behind with his 6’ 11”, 284-pound frame.
The Nuggets took care of business against the T-Wolves tonight in a 93-91 win on the road. Jokic played phenomenally and was the leading scorer with 26 points. He finished 3 assists shy of a triple double as well. Bones Hyland also made his longest appearance in a Nuggets uniform logging 18 minutes. The highlight of the game was without a doubt the Will Barton game-saving block.
The Denver Nuggets started out their game slow trading buckets with the Memphis Grizzlies before the Grizzlies started to go on a run. Denver eventually was forced to take a timeout when Memphis stretched their lead to 16-7 with 7:37 remaining. Coming out of the timeout, Denver still wasn’t getting many stops on the defensive end, but they had the offense rolling. Memphis ended up taking a timeout of their own with 4:07 remaining in the first quarter as Denver had cut the lead down to three. Out of the timeout, the two sides were trading buckets in the final minutes of the quarter, and Memphis would ultimately maintain that early lead into the quarter break 31-26.
“I didn’t think we were ready to play.” Michael Malone Nikola Jokić – B+ Jokić was the best player in the first half, but Ja Morant ran away with that distinction, and the Grizzlies ran away with the game in the second. Jokić handed a competitive game to a dreadful bench in the third quarter, and by the time he…
We have officially entered the Bones Hyland era, Denver Nuggets fans. Now that Hyland is in the rotation and playing every night, he has truly emerged as a fan favorite. On Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks, he perfected his role as a spark off the bench, scoring 15 points on 5-10 shooting to go along with 6 rebounds and 4 assists. A few games ago, however, Hyland was struggling to find his rhythm offensively. Against the Houston Rockets, he shot 1-7 from the field in his 15 minutes. According to a tweet from Altitude’s Katy Winge while covering that game, Will Barton took it amongst himself to lift Hyland’s spirits during a timeout. Hyland retweeted Winge’s report later that night in order to give fans a glimpse into the developing relationship between he and the longest tenured Nugget.
In this episode, Adam Mares and Harrison Wind share their updated perspectives on the cheap shots exchanged between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris. Then, the guys break down film on what was easily the best win of the season for the Denver Nuggets and the most encouraging stylistic performance the team has had all season.
LOS ANGELES — Markieff Morris was in no state Monday night to question Nikola Jokic’s manhood. Tuesday, however, was a different story. In the wake of a blindside forearm shiver to his back that left him prone at center court at Ball Arena, the veteran Miami Heat forward lashed out at the Denver Nuggets center for the skirmish with 2:39 left in the Heat’s 113-96 loss.
The Denver Nuggets are off to a 6-4 start on the season, and 10 games in, there are a number of conversations already surrounding the rotation. While the starters have been rock solid as always, the bench continues to leave a lot to be desired in most of their outings. Often, the Nuggets will play well for the majority of the first and third quarters only to see their hard earned leads dwindle down to nothing or disappear entirely. That Denver is 6-4 has been a testament to their starting group.
In this episode, Jena is joined by long time Denver Stiffs writer, Gordon Gross and one of the newest members of the Stiffs, Asher Levy. The group reviews the last few games and dives into the Nuggets best win of the season against the Miami Heat. And of course the altercation that took place between Markieff Morris and Nikola Jokic towards the end of the game.
Nikola Jokic’s brothers have bought tickets for the next Miami vs Denver game following an altercation with Markieff Morris. Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was recently ejected from a Nuggets vs Heat game for shoving Markieff Morris. The incident, which happened on 8 November, caused an on-court fracas with officials having...
