The Mavericks have only played 11 games, but it feels clear to make a declarative statement about one aspect of the team: Dwight Powell in the starting lineup does not work. This is no surprise to anyone with functioning eyeballs, which is why I wrote about it after the Mavericks dispiriting loss to the Denver Nuggets almost two weeks ago. The numbers are technically better than when I wrote about it after that Nuggets loss, but they still aren’t good and that lineup was bad again in the loss Wednesday night to the Chicago Bulls.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO