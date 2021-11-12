CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I rebuilt my life after hitting rock bottom at 19. My estranged daughter says she only wants my money and jewelry. Do I include her in my will?

By Quentin Fottrell
MarketWatch
 21 hours ago
'I had gotten divorced, willingly left my two children with their father and attempted suicide multiple times, and was sitting in a jail cell for writing bad...

Tanya Manning
2d ago

That is sad that all your family wants from you is money....My dad made sure we had real values that have nothing to do with cold, hard cash.

fairey
2d ago

She would get SQUAT from me. The mom tried her best to make up for leaving them and if the daughter cannot recognize the pain her mother went through and how she persevered, then that's her problem.

Man in Black jacket standing in front of graveBrett Sayles. My daughter's boyfriend removed a diamond wedding band off my dead wife's hand while in her coffin. Unaware of the engravement placed on the inside band he pawned it at a local pawn shop, I recognized it immediately and questioned the attendant about the seller. He told me that my daughter and her boyfriend pawned it the same day as my late wife's memorial. My heart broke when I saw that it was my daughter herself who signed the ring over. Not wanting to involve the police, thinking I was looking out for her, I just quietly bought the ring back and left the shop. Heartbroken I called my daughter and questioned her about the incident. She lied. The whole phone call she denied their involvement, cursed me out, and went so far as to wish me dead. I begged her to just leave the boy and come home to me. I begged her and begged her as much as a man can beg. Two months later I met with lawyers to settle the financial costs of our home and the remaining funeral cost. Unbeknownst to me, I was in debt over $20,000. My daughter had not only forged my wife's signature on credit cards and payday loans, but she also cashed the insurance check that was expected to cover my wife's expenses. As I sat in that office, I felt as if my whole life had been stripped from me again. I, a man at 42 cried in front of a group of others like a nursing newborn. That was 12 years ago now, and I haven't physically seen nor spoken to my daughter since. I went home that day and packed all of her belongings, and booked her a room at a hotel in town. I paid the booking for a week and asked the host to contact her to inform her of her living arrangement, and that she could pick her key up from the front desk. I then returned home and changed the locks. Recently, since the start of the pandemic to be exact, my daughter has tried to reach out to me through relatives on social media. They tell me she has a child now, and that she has turned her life around. Matured is the word I hear a lot. I however can not find it in my heart yet to forgive her. Am I wrong for disinheriting my child? What should I do? - Jorge.
