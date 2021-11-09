Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 11/8): Patients, ERs, ICUs

Idaho remained under crisis standards of care for the 53rd day on Monday. Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen told listeners on an AARP Idaho virtual town hall that the COVID-19 surge is waning, but hospitals and especially intensive care units remain overburdened.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Idaho hospitals has declined more than 20% in the past two weeks, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

However, in that time, more than 700 people were newly hospitalized in Idaho with COVID-19, and more than 160 patients died, according to the data.

Idaho continues to have among the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

But each day, hundreds of people in the state receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state vaccination data .

“It’s not too late to get the vaccine,” Idaho Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch told the Sun in a recent interview.

Federal data show the following, based on reports from hospitals for Sunday, Nov. 7 . A few hospitals are behind on data reporting in recent days. (See “Notes” below for additional information about the data.) For quick visual reference, numbers in black are unchanged from the previous day, numbers in red are worsened, and numbers in green are improved.

People hospitalized with COVID-19: 415 (previous day: 425) which is 17.6% (previous day: 17.6%) of people hospitalized for all reasons

which is of people hospitalized for all reasons Adults in the ICU with COVID-19: 117 (previous day: 121)

Children hospitalized with COVID-19: 5 (previous day: 4)

Patients newly admitted to the hospital with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 53 (previous day: 54)

Rolling 7-day average of new COVID-19 admissions each day, by age:

Children: 1 (previous day’s rolling average: 1)

Age 18-19: 1 (previous: 1)

20s: 2 (previous: 2)

30s: 3 (previous: 3)

40s: 7 (previous: 6)

50s: 9 (previous: 9)

60s: 14 (previous: 12)

70s: 8 (previous: 8)

80+: 8 (previous: 8)

age unknown: 0 (previous: 0)

Children: Age 18-19: 20s: 30s: 40s: 50s: 60s: 70s: 80+: age unknown: People who died in Idaho hospitals with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 6 (previous day: 11)

Staffed adult ICU beds that were still available statewide, according to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data: 21 (previous day: 15)

Note: These numbers may differ from those reported by the state, local public health districts or individual hospitals. There are multiple reasons for this: Some agencies use different methods and data sources. Hospital census always fluctuates as patients are admitted, discharged, moved to and from the ICU, and remain hospitalized for ongoing care. And some Idaho hospitals may be behind on reporting through the federal portal from which the Sun gets its data , which can result in revisions to the previous one to three days’ totals. (The federal data use the most recent numbers reported by each hospital in the previous four-day period. The rationale is to provide numbers that are as accurate as possible; for example, it reduces the risk that hospitalizations appear to plummet when a large hospital misses a day of reporting.) Where the Sun shows a “previous day” count, that is the number reported the previous day, regardless of whether it was revised up or down since then.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The Sun will share daily updates on the situation in Idaho hospitals. See below for detailed tables and charts. Questions or comments? Reach reporter Audrey Dutton at adutton@idahocapitalsun.com .

You can also visit the Idaho Division of Public Health’s dashboard to see other metrics on the Idaho COVID-19 situation.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Idaho, ICU capacity, and adults and kids in the hospital

Idaho hospital COVID-19 data

Gritman Medical Center: gritman.org/coronavirus

Kootenai Health: kh.org/covid-19

Saint Alphonsus Health System: saintalphonsus.org/coronavirus

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center: sjrmc.org/covid-19-updates

St. Luke’s Health System: stlukesonline.org/covid19

The post Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 11/8): Patients, ERs, ICUs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .