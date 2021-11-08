Winslow Police Warn of Latest Phone Scam

GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Greece Police Tuesday warned the public about a scam that's been happening in the greater Rochester area. They say criminals will come up to people at the ATM, give them a check and ask them to deposit that check into their personal bank account. Then, in...
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a local phone scam in which scammers claim to be someone from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office. The scammers claim they need to speak with the call recipient in reference to an urgent matter. Such calls are not an operating policy...
CENTRAL NEW YORK – This past week the New York State Police in the Marcy patrol area are investigating multiple reports of the “Grandparents Scam.”. These scams usually involve someone calling to claim that someone’s grandchild or other relative has been arrested (and a bail bondsman) needs to be paid immediately and in some cases an amount as high as $20,000.
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department warned the public to beware of an arrest warrant phone scam reported by six people this weekend. The would-be victims got a call from someone identifying himself as Lt. Hartman from a number that appeared to be the sheriff’s department. The caller told people...
Criminals have been calling residents posing as police officers to extort money from them, DC police warned in a scam alert released on Thursday. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), multiple phone scams have been reported to them, where callers impersonated members of MPD and falsely claimed that the victim would face criminal legal action if they refused to pay a certain amount of money.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State Police have issued a warning to residents to be cautious about an ongoing scam involving Bitcoin. Troopers say people in Indiana County are getting text messages telling them of unauthorized charges to their PayPal account. The victims are then asked for personal information and are told...
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office is sharing a warning after several people living in the area were scammed out of thousands of dollars. Authorities say they’re receiving multiple reports a day of fraudsters calling, claiming that person missed jury duty or has an active arrest warrant. Scammers are...
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Police are warning about a new twist on a phone scam targeting Hoosiers. Victims say it's realistic and frightening. In fact, a woman in Johnson County thought her mother's life was in danger. The crooks used fear over a phone call to get cash. "It was...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A scam warning tonight. Sioux Falls police say yesterday afternoon, a person got a call from someone claiming to be with the sheriff’s office. The caller said they had to pay for not showing up for jury duty…. and if they didn’t, they’d be arrested. The person called police, but not before falling victim to the scam.
HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Police Department is warning residents about the rising number of gift card scams and advising them of potential red flags. HHPD teamed up with students from Wayne High School for a video, posted on social media, that listed a series of warning signs people should look out for.
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. — This past week, New York State Police in the Marcy area were investigating after they received multiple reports of what they call the ‘Grandparents Scam.’. Police say the scam involves someone calling and claiming that a person’s grandchild or relative has been arrested and the bail...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls Police avert a fake law enforcement scam worth $1,800. Police say a citizen reported that he was called by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday. Only it wasn’t the real Sheriff’s Office. The imposters said the person had skipped jury duty and needed...
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a phone scam where the caller pretends to have a warrant for their arrest and asks for money to get out of being taken into custody. Investigators said they received multiple calls from residents who say they have received what they...
The chief of the New Canaan Police Department is warning residents about a text-messaging scam that’s targeting local people. On Thursday, New Canaan residents reported receiving unsolicited text messages from the phone number 203-571-3124, according to a press release issued by Chief Leon Krolikowski. “The scammer demanded payment or the...
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville Police Department is investigating a phone scam involving calls about missed jury duty. Police were told that an individual had called at least one Collierville resident claiming they failed to show up for jury duty and must pay fines or risk arrest. The caller also claimed...
The Fairfield Police Department is warning residents of a new card skimming scam through the use of a pinhole camera on an ATM. The incident occurred recently where a patrol officer was flagged down by a citizen. The citizen attempted to use an outdoor walk-up ATM, and noticed a suspicious mirror with wires attached to the machine.
(Fort Wayne’s NBC) — The Indiana State Police (ISP) are urging residents to be wary of a phone scam that's targeting The Fort. A release from ISP says the Fort Wayne Post received a complaint Friday from a resident reporting a phone scam. Officers say they receive many phone scam...
