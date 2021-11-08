CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens make series of roster moves on Monday

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens are no strangers to making roster moves, especially in 2021. After the team has seen player after player go down with injury, it’s a very common occurrence to see the team announce moves in the days after a game.

On Monday, Baltimore made a flurry of roster moves that included the activation of tight end Nick Boyle from injured reserve and the placement of safety DeShon Elliott on injured reserve. The Ravens also designated guard Ben Cleveland for a return to practice, while signing safety Jordan Richards to the practice squad.

It’s a great sign for both Boyle’s availability in regards to Baltimore’s Week 10 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that he thinks Boyle will be ready for Thursday, but he’ll have to see.

Elliott goes on injured reserve after tearing both his pec and his bicep, and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2021 season. Richards is back with the team after multiple stints on both the active roster and practice squad, while Cleveland is now eligible to practice and has 21 days to be activated from injured reserve.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

