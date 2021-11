At Northwest Missouri State University, Veterans Day is established as a public commemoration of those who sacrificed for the good of the nation in a number of ways. Thursday morning saw a return of a gathering sponsored by the Missouri Army National Guard and the Veterans of Foreign Wars at the Hughes Fieldhouse on campus, in which members of the public had access to several activities and displays. Meant to represent the life of a solider, the event was a reassuring revival of a full-scale public engagement with local vets and members of the military after COVID-19 conditions caused last year’s event to be scaled back, according to T.J. Goldizen of the Student Veterans Association.

