Cardinals bring back LHP McFarland on $2.5M, 1-year deal

 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Left-handed reliever T.J. McFarland became the first...

The Spun

Look: Justin Verlander Has Blunt Message For The Astros

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
FanSided

3 Astros who won’t be back next season after World Series defeat

These three members of the Houston Astros won’t return next season after losing the 2021 World Series. The Houston Astros made it to the World Series for the third time in five years after disposing of the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox in the previous rounds of the postseason. But, they met their match against a red-hot, 88-win Atlanta Braves team.
Detroit Sports Nation

4 Detroit Tigers officially become free agents

The 2021 Major League Baseball season is officially in the books and for the first time since 1995, the Atlanta Braves are World Series Champions. The conclusion of the 2021 season brings the start of the offseason, including free agency. On Wednesday, four Detroit Tigers officially became free agents. Those...
All Cardinals

NFL Fine Police Target Cardinals LB Chandler Jones

It also is illogical that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was fined $14,650 for repeated violations of COVID protocols, which are all about health and safety. Or that Chicago Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh was fined only $5,972 for taunting in the team’s loss to Pittsburgh last Monday night. Whether...
NewsBreak
ABC30 Fresno

LHP Andrew Heaney headed to Los Angeles Dodgers on 1-year deal, source says

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who entered this offseason with several holes to fill on their pitching staff, signed Andrew Heaney to a one-year contract worth $8.5 million, sources confirmed to ESPN on Monday. Heaney, a 30-year-old left-handed starter, spent the bulk of the past seven years with the crosstownAngels, posting...
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Former First-Round WR To Active Roster

It’s no secret that the New Orleans Saints are lacking at the wide receiver position. So on Saturday, the team made a move to help combat this issue. According to NFL insider Field Yates, the Saints have signed Kevin White to the 53-man active roster. After a stellar collegiate career...
NBC Los Angeles

Dodgers and Pitcher Andrew Heaney Agree to $8.5M, 1-year Deal, AP Reports

The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to an $8.5 million, one-year contract with free agent left-hander Andrew Heaney, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the agreement hadn't been announced. The 30-year-old Heaney split 2021...
theScore

Astros, Dusty Baker agree to 1-year deal

The Houston Astros retained veteran manager Dusty Baker on a new one-year contract, the team announced Friday. Baker owns a 124-98 record in his two seasons at the helm of the Astros and led the club to an AL pennant this year. Houston initially signed the 72-year-old to a one-year deal before the 2020 season after A.J. Hinch was suspended and dismissed due to his involvement in the club's 2017-18 cheating scandal.
kion546.com

LHP Rodríguez stays with Yankees, gets new $2M, 1-year deal

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Left-hander Joely Rodríguez and the Yankees agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract, three days after New York declined a $3 million option in favor of a $500,000 buyout. The 29-year-old Rodríguez was acquired from Texas on July 29 with outfielder Joey Gallo for minor league right-hander Glenn Otto and infielders Ezequiel Duran, Trevor Hauver and Josh Smith. Frequently lined up against opponents’ best left-handed hitters, Rodríguez was 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA in 21 games with the Yankees. He finished the season 2-3 with one save and a 4.66 ERA in a career-high 52 relief appearances.
NESN

MLB Rumors: Why Justin Verlander Returning To Astros Would Be ‘Uncomfortable’

The Houston Astros tendered a qualifying offer to Justin Verlander to return in 2022, but it appears a return may not be a warm welcome. Verlander, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, hosted a workout for several Major League Baseball teams. He impressed by reaching the high-90s, and even though he will be 39 years old, the two-time Cy Young Award winner certainly still is a desirable free agent.
Cardinals Bring Back Defensive Lineman Zach Kerr

The Cardinals are going to need some reinforcements with their rash of injuries, and they got started on that Tuesday. The team brought back veteran defensive lineman Zach Kerr to the roster, with Rashard Lawrence and J.J. Watt on injured reserve among a handful of moves. The Cards also promoted offensive lineman Marcus Henry to the roster with Justin Pugh and Max Garcia hurting.
