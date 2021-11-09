H.S. Boys Soccer: Four Red Raiders tabbed All-League

The Huskies had to battle back on the road, but they earned a 2-2 draw to finish as Tri-Valley Conference championsMOLALLA, Ore. — It was a dark and stormy night, and the North Marion boys soccer team had made the trek to the Molalla soccer field in an attempt to complete the season sweep over its league opposition. Going into the game, North Marion had won nine straight games against the rest of the Tri-Valley Conference (TVC) and wrapped up the conference title. Molalla had other ideas, however. The Huskies found themselves struggling in the first half to put...

MOLALLA, OR ・ 15 DAYS AGO