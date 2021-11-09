H.S. Boys Soccer: Four Red Raiders tabbed All-League

Sandy's Citlaly Soto named Offensive Player of the Year; Barlow's Erin Marynik voted the top defender. Mt. Hood Conference girls soccer coaches have named the varsity all-league teams, highlighting the top players from this past season. Sandy senior midfielder Citlaly Soto was voted the Offensive Player of the Year; Barlow senior defender Erin Marynik was the Defensive Player of the Year; Barlow senior Camryn Waibel was the Goalkeeper of the Year; and Kelsey Birkhofer was the Coach of the Year. First-Team All-League Forwards Abbie Nelson, senior, Barlow Naomi Whipps, senior, Barlow Alexi Howard, senior, Centennial Lucy Cratsenberg, sophomore,...
Comments / 0