CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

More issues raised about Camden spaceport

By GORDON JACKSON gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 5 days ago

A lawyer representing homeowners on Little Cumberland Island believes a proposed spaceport in Camden County cannot be given a launch site operator’s license without permission from the state of Georgia.

That’s the contention of Athens lawyer Kevin Lang in a letter sent to the Federal Aviation Administration regarding the county’s request for a launch site operator’s license. The county has a contract with Union Carbide to purchase a tract for the proposed spaceport.

He said the FAA’s regulation requires Camden County to either own all the property in the potential debris field for a launch malfunction or have an agreement with the property owners.

In the case of the proposed spaceport, the debris field includes more than 2,000 acres of salt marsh owned by the state of Georgia, 770 acres of Satilla River and tidal creeks, and the adjacent Bayer CropScience property.

“There is no evidence in the record that the state of Georgia has entered into any such agreement or given Camden County or the FAA any type of commitment to do so,” Lang said in his letter. “The state of Georgia Department of Natural Resources did not address this issue at all in its conditional concurrence letter to FAA, despite receiving several comment letters framing the issue. DNR indicated in its comment matrix for its coastal consistency determination that it did not feel like it was their job to interpret the FAA’s regulations.”

Camden County has failed to prove its launch site meets the FAA’s requirements, he said.

Lang speculated that Camden County may be asserting that Union Carbide and Bayer CropScience hold title to the salt marsh acreage by virtue of a Crown Grant. Lang said it is “extremely clear” the salt marsh at issue never left the King of England.”

“Since there was never a grant of title to the salt marsh included as part of the ‘launch site,’ it is impossible for Union Carbide, Bayer or Camden County (as successor in title) to claim ownership of these salt marshes “ Lang said. “The salt marshes are owned by the state of Georgia and they are held in public trust for the use and benefit of the public.”

The debris dispersion field extends well beyond the boundaries of the property owned by Union Carbide and the FAA will be violating its own regulations if a launch operators license is issued prior to Camden County reaching an agreement with the state.

“Even if FAA determines that Camden County could satisfy this deficiency by obtaining an ‘agreement’ from the state of Georgia to include its property as part of the launch site, Camden County has not secured that agreement,” Lang said. “The state of Georgia has a defined process that must be followed for the state to grant a third-party rights to use state owned property, and that process has not been initiated by the applicant.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Federal appeals court affirms stay on Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

A federal appeals court has upheld its stay on President Biden ’s vaccine-or-test mandate for companies with at least 100 employees. In a 22-page ruling on Friday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the mandate was “fatally flawed,” and barred the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from enforcing the mandate “pending adequate judicial review” of a motion for permanent injunction.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Steve Bannon indicted by federal grand jury

A federal grand jury has indicted Steve Bannon , the one-time White House adviser to former President Trump , after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon now faces two charges of contempt of Congress, one for failing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Judge ends Britney Spears conservatorship after 13 years

A Los Angeles court has ended Britney Spears’s conservatorship, bringing to a close the 13-year legal arrangement the pop star has ripped as “abusive” and securing victory for her fans' "Free Britney" movement. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled Friday that the conservatorship would come to an end...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camden County, GA
Industry
County
Camden County, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Camden County, GA
Business
Camden County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Industry
Local
Georgia Government
CNN

US announces big hike in Medicare premiums

(CNN) — The federal government announced a large hike in Medicare premiums Friday night, blaming the pandemic but also what it called uncertainty over how much it may have to be forced to pay for a pricey and controversial new Alzheimer's drug. The 14.5% increase in Part B premiums will...
BUSINESS
CNN

Pro Football Hall of Famer Sam Huff dies at 87

(CNN) — Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Washington and New York Giants linebacker Sam Huff died Saturday, Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder said in a statement. Huff was 87. "Anyone who knew Sam knew what an amazing person he was," Washington owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder said...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spaceport#Union Carbide#Bayer Cropscience#Dnr#The King Of England
The Hill

Hackers access FBI email system, spam 100,000 accounts

Hackers accessed the FBI’s email system and sent spam to 100,000 accounts on Saturday, according to the Spamhaus Project, an email spam watchdog group. The organization posted an example on Twitter of one of the emails that were sent to thousands of accounts. The email bears the subject “Urgent: Threat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
2K+
Followers
140
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brunswick News

Comments / 0

Community Policy