More issues raised about Camden spaceport

A lawyer representing homeowners on Little Cumberland Island believes a proposed spaceport in Camden County cannot be given a launch site operator’s license without permission from the state of Georgia.

That’s the contention of Athens lawyer Kevin Lang in a letter sent to the Federal Aviation Administration regarding the county’s request for a launch site operator’s license. The county has a contract with Union Carbide to purchase a tract for the proposed spaceport.

He said the FAA’s regulation requires Camden County to either own all the property in the potential debris field for a launch malfunction or have an agreement with the property owners.

In the case of the proposed spaceport, the debris field includes more than 2,000 acres of salt marsh owned by the state of Georgia, 770 acres of Satilla River and tidal creeks, and the adjacent Bayer CropScience property.

“There is no evidence in the record that the state of Georgia has entered into any such agreement or given Camden County or the FAA any type of commitment to do so,” Lang said in his letter. “The state of Georgia Department of Natural Resources did not address this issue at all in its conditional concurrence letter to FAA, despite receiving several comment letters framing the issue. DNR indicated in its comment matrix for its coastal consistency determination that it did not feel like it was their job to interpret the FAA’s regulations.”

Camden County has failed to prove its launch site meets the FAA’s requirements, he said.

Lang speculated that Camden County may be asserting that Union Carbide and Bayer CropScience hold title to the salt marsh acreage by virtue of a Crown Grant. Lang said it is “extremely clear” the salt marsh at issue never left the King of England.”

“Since there was never a grant of title to the salt marsh included as part of the ‘launch site,’ it is impossible for Union Carbide, Bayer or Camden County (as successor in title) to claim ownership of these salt marshes “ Lang said. “The salt marshes are owned by the state of Georgia and they are held in public trust for the use and benefit of the public.”

The debris dispersion field extends well beyond the boundaries of the property owned by Union Carbide and the FAA will be violating its own regulations if a launch operators license is issued prior to Camden County reaching an agreement with the state.

“Even if FAA determines that Camden County could satisfy this deficiency by obtaining an ‘agreement’ from the state of Georgia to include its property as part of the launch site, Camden County has not secured that agreement,” Lang said. “The state of Georgia has a defined process that must be followed for the state to grant a third-party rights to use state owned property, and that process has not been initiated by the applicant.”