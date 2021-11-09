CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

County hires interim manager

By GORDON JACKSON gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
 5 days ago

It could take more than a year from the time Glynn County Manager Alan Ours tendered his resignation in February for his replacement to be hired.

After a failed attempt to hire Ours’ replacement last summer, the Glynn County Commission has voted to hire an interim county manager to serve three to six months beginning Dec. 1.

Mike Stewart is currently serving as interim city manager in Manchester, with previous interim manager and consulting stops in Thompson, Moultrie, Grantville and Colquitt County. He has also served as assistant director for county services for Association of County Commissioners of Georgia and county manager in Ware and Lowndes counties.

Ours gave his six-month notice in mid February and was fired April 1, so it’s very conceivable it could be more than a year from the time Ours left the job before his replacement is hired.

“We are excited to be bringing Mike Stewart on board as interim manager,” said Wayne Neal, county commission chairman. “He brings with him immense experience in county management. We look forward to having him help us get our vacant positions filled as well as helping us focus on future plans of making Glynn County the absolute best place to live, work and do business.”

Commissioners initially believed a replacement could be hired by early summer, but they were underwhelmed by the two finalists recommended by a consultant. They rejected the recommended finalists and voted 4-3 to name Glynn County Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman the lone finalist for the job.

Chapman withdrew his name from consideration after details of the proposed contract drew public scrutiny, including a $225,000 annual salary, six months sick leave, six weeks vacation, a 60-day notice to fire him and a year’s salary buyout if he was terminated without just cause.

Chapman did not apply for the job during the application period. Instead, he was recruited to enter his name for consideration, even though he did not meet the education and job experience requirements set by the county commissioners.

Since Ours left the county, other key employees have also left, including Deputy County Manager Kathryn Downs, county clerk Dhwani Patel, EMA Director Alec Eaton and most recently Public Information Officer Matthew Kent.

The search for a new permanent county manager is ongoing, according to county officials.

Comments / 0

